NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Saturday, April 10 at 7pm, Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire welcome Grammy Award-winning A Flock of Seagulls to The Colonial Theatre. Led by founding vocalist and keyboardist Mike Score, the band brings the sound of early MTV to downtown Pittsfield for a night of soaring synths, shimmering guitars and choruses you'll want to sing out loud.

The opening riff of 'I Ran (So Far Away)' can take you right back to 1982. The video, with its hall of mirrors and Score's unmistakable swoop of hair, became an MTV staple. Both the single and the band's self-titled debut album reached the U.S. Top 10, and the album's instrumental 'D.N.A.' earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

The Liverpool band followed its breakthrough with two more U.S. Top 40 hits: the shimmering 'Space Age Love Song' and the wistful 'Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You).' Hear the rush of those familiar melodies live at the Colonial, where fans who first heard them on the radio can sing along with a new generation of listeners.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 12pm. All schedules and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. The Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield, MA.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming