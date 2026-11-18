"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A Flock of Seagulls to Perform at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield
Tickets are priced at $60 and $70, with discounts offered to Massachusetts Teachers Association members, military personnel, and AAA members.
On Saturday, April 10 at 7pm, Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire welcome Grammy Award-winning A Flock of Seagulls to The Colonial Theatre. Led by founding vocalist and keyboardist Mike Score, the band brings the sound of early MTV to downtown Pittsfield for a night of soaring synths, shimmering guitars and choruses you'll want to sing out loud.
The opening riff of 'I Ran (So Far Away)' can take you right back to 1982. The video, with its hall of mirrors and Score's unmistakable swoop of hair, became an MTV staple. Both the single and the band's self-titled debut album reached the U.S. Top 10, and the album's instrumental 'D.N.A.' earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.
The Liverpool band followed its breakthrough with two more U.S. Top 40 hits: the shimmering 'Space Age Love Song' and the wistful 'Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You).' Hear the rush of those familiar melodies live at the Colonial, where fans who first heard them on the radio can sing along with a new generation of listeners.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 12pm. All schedules and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. The Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield, MA.
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