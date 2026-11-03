A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to North Shore Music Theatre for 35th Annual Holiday Production

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The magic of the holiday season will return to Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) as the theatre celebrates its 35th annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL – A Musical Ghost Story. This beloved New England holiday tradition will once again bring the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life. The production runs December 3–23, 2026, for 16 performances only.

Adapted from Charles Dickens' classic tale by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the theatre's staff, A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of supernatural encounters that ultimately lead him to rediscover compassion and the meaning of Christmas. The production features traditional carols including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar's Head Carol,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In addition to David Coffee (Ebenezer Scrooge) and Cheryl McMahon (Mrs. Dilber), the cast includes Kerry Conte (The Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit), Davron S. Monroe (The Ghost of Christmas Present/Philanthropist 1), Jackson Hurt (The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come/Young Scrooge), Luke Halferty (Jacob Marley), Nathan Haltiwanger (Narrator), Kyle Nicholas Anderson (Bob Cratchit), Amy Bransky (Pearlie), Henry H. Miller (Pearlie), Bronson Norris Murphy (Fred), Evan Bertram (Belle/Meg), Bill Mootos (Mr. Fezziwig/Philanthropist 2), Chris Graham (Dick Wilkins), and Billy Goldstein (Old Joe). The cast will also feature Sophie Jones, Christopher Mitchell, Emily Song Tyler, and Nicole Weitzman (Mrs. Fezziwig).

The 35-member cast will also feature two alternating youth ensembles feature local young performers including Violet Black (London Child #1), Helen M. Brady (London Child #2), Thomas Cancellara (Tiny Tim/Want), Bella Daddario (Martha Cratchit), Maya Feldman (Belinda Cratchit), Yuma Feldman (Peter Cratchit), Victoria Ferfoglia (Martha Cratchit), Joseph Hobbib (Boy Scrooge/Ignorance), Laird LaCoste (Peter Cratchit), Ainsley Moulton (Fan), Evelynn Neves (Belinda Cratchit), Roselee Neves (Fan), Jack Schuster (Boy Scrooge/Ignorance), Regan Shanahan (London Child #2), Duke Tugender (Tiny Tim/Want), and Ella Tugender (London Child #1).

The production is directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill with music direction by Robert L. Rucinski. The creative team includes Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordination), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design/Additional Scenic Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Gerard Kelley (Original Hair & Wig Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Simon Byrne (Dialect Coach), Ryan Marsh (Associate Sound Design), Bronson Norris Murphy (Assistant Director), Brendan M. Cullen (Production Stage Manager), Irene Westfall (Assistant Music Director), Kyra Meagher (Assistant Stage Manager), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager), ZFX Flying Illusions (Flying Effects), Ellen Waylonis/Esh Circus Arts (Silks Instructor), Kam Dunn (Youth Supervisor), and Bella Carroll (Assistant Youth Supervisor).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director).

NSMT will again collect toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim's Toy Drive throughout the run. New, unwrapped toys for children ages 2–12 will be donated to Toys for Tots.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL start at $50, with group discounts available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances for performances December 4 thru December 23. A limited number of $45 Upper Circle rush tickets are available in person at the box office beginning 90 minutes before evening performances only, subject to availability. Additionally, $25 Student Rush tickets are available for all evening performances, subject to availability. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

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