Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More to Return at Berkshire Theatre Group
The seasonal lineup also features candlelit concerts, canine performers and rock arrangements at The Colonial Theatre.
A Christmas Carol will return to Berkshire Theatre Group's The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre from December 3–20, inviting generations to gather around Dickens' story and familiar Christmas carols. Beginning November 28, BTG's holiday programming also brings candlelit string music, canine comedy and a Christmas rock concert to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
AT THE UNICORN THEATRE
From Thursday, December 3 through Sunday, December 20, A Christmas Carol returns to The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. Adapted by Eric Hill and directed by David Adkins and Isadora Wolfe, BTG's annual production brings Charles Dickens' Victorian London to life through music and the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's remarkable change of heart. Encounters with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come lead Scrooge toward generosity, compassion and the possibility of a second chance.
For Berkshire families who return each December and those discovering the production for the first time, A Christmas Carol offers a chance to share a story that has become part of the region's holiday traditions. The preview is Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, with opening night on Friday, December 4 at 7pm. A sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at 6pm.
An added benefit for theatre ticket holders: Patrons who purchase tickets to eligible performances of A Christmas Carol receive exclusive access to discounted Winterlights tickets at Naumkeag through BTG's collaboration with The Trustees of Reservations. Each theatre ticket provides access to purchase one Winterlights ticket for 5pm entry on the same day as the performance. Patrons who have already purchased theatre tickets should call BTG's box office if they are interested in adding a Winterlights ticket.
Patrons attending both events may park at The Unicorn Theatre and walk to the Stockbridge Playhouse parking lot to check in with Naumkeag staff and board the shuttle to Winterlights.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE
On Saturday, November 28 at 7:30pm, The Light Before Christmas with Trek Track Collective sets the holiday season aglow at The Colonial Theatre with beloved music and hundreds of flickering candles. This Colonial Candlelight Concert features the Berkshire-based string quartet of violinists Eileen Markland and Hannah Roberts, violist Bing Liu and cellist Robbie Wilson. Drawing on experience in classical, jazz and folk music, the ensemble brings seasonal favorites to life in the historic theatre.
On Saturday, December 12 at 2pm, Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws gives the family holiday outing a distinctly four-legged twist, returning to The Colonial Theatre for a third season of canine comedy and festive fun. An all-rescue cast shows off remarkable tricks, high-flying stunts and comic antics, accompanied by seasonal music. This family show celebrates talented dogs and the second chances that brought them from rescue to the stage.
On Friday, December 18 at 7:30pm, Rock the Halls: A Rock & Roll Christmas promises a not-so-silent night at The Colonial Theatre, with rock-inspired arrangements of Christmas classics. From the producers of Moondance and Takin' It to the Streets, the concert features Berkshire musicians Vinnie Brandi, Dan Broad, Arron Dean, Phil Grover and Jim Stankiewicz. Special guests include Katherine Winston, Ed Moran, Jackson Ducharme, Terry A La Berry, Diane “Lady Di” Wieland, Chantell McCulloch and more to be announced.
FREE YOUTH TICKETS
FOR ALL HOLIDAY EVENTS
Thanks to the generous support of the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Foundation, audiences 18 years and under can attend all four holiday events featured in this release free of charge through The Kimmel Youth Tickets Program.
To claim a free youth ticket, please contact the BTG Box Office
at 413-997-4444 and mention promo code YOUTHTICKET.
Tickets are available while supplies last and are subject to availability. No retroactive refunds.
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