1972 World Premiere Extended at American Repertory Theater

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American Repertory Theater has extended the run of 1972. The world-premiere production of the rock opera created by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessie Nelson will now play through Sunday, December 6, 2026, at Harvard's Farkas Hall. The original run, which sold out in days, was originally scheduled to close Sunday, November 22. Check out photos of the production!

1972 follows a pregnant Hannah fleeing an abusive relationship who finds unexpected camaraderie with three outcasts riding the rails of America, outrunning ghosts of their own. After barely escaping an illegal abortion, she meets the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risk everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere to turn. Inspired by true stories of these hidden heroes, this world-premiere rock opera fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom.

The original cast of 1972 includes Darren Buck (Eddie/Dr. Don), Jackera Davis (Louisa), Hannah Foxman (Jane/Lawyer), Brit King (Jane), JR King (Demi/Rick), Gracie McGraw (Hannah), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Ensemble/Milt), Tommy Ng (Ensemble), Darby Patterson (Jane), Chadwick Stokes (Depot), Will Urmston (Pinto), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Harlan).

1972 features music and lyrics by Chadwick Stokes; a book by Stokes and Jessie Nelson; choreography by Jill Johnson; scenic design by Amy Rubin; costume design by Nicole Jescinth Smith; lighting design by Ben Stanton; sound design by Justin Stasiw; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Krystal Balleza. Jacob Yates is the music director. Sarah Elizabeth Ford is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.

Photo credit: Hawver and Hall



Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios Cambridge

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