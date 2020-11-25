Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Boise Little Theater Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Boise Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Boise:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 39%

Boise Little Theater 27%

Courtney Ransom 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Xpressions Dance Academy 81%

Dance Allegro Academy 10%

Dance Arts Academy 10%

Best Ensemble

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare - 2019 18%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 14%

CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 14%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Chili's 33%

Lucianos 33%

Bardenay 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Music Theatre of Idaho 41%

Boise Little Theater 22%

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 20%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 55%

Morrison Center & GIFT for Youth Summer Camp 18%

Theater Lab - Boise Contemporary Theater 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Trina Rhoads - ALL SHOWS. - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2016 58%

Elizabeth Greely - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Boise Little Theater - 2018 11%

Teresa Sorenson, Susie Haynes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Amanda Watson - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 30%

Alyssa Fishman - SHE LOVES ME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 24%

Shannon Peterson - 9 TO 5 - Stagecoach Theatre - 2017 22%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jean Andrews - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 26%

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 26%

Kelliey Chavez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Colton Pometta - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 60%

Diana Holdridge - CLUE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 15%

Kelliey Chavez - DOUBLEWIDE, TX - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 13%

Favorite Social Media

Music Theatre of Idaho 51%

Boise Little Theater 15%

Stagecoach Theatre 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Patricia Walker White 86%

Recycled Minds Comedy 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Roy Leach - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 37%

Roy Leach - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 20%

Jonathan Perry - ALL SHOOK UP - Encore Theater - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Becky Kimsey - INVISIBLE EDDIE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 60%

Becky Kimsey - GLADYS NIGHTS - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 40%

Performer Of The Decade

Shelby Ulrich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2018 21%

Alexandra Howell - MATILDA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 14%

Graycie Rechenmacher - ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 18%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 16%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 42%

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Morrison Center - 2020 36%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 31%

Mac Fishman - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 29%

Sterling Blackwell - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSOCAL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 20%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nate Thomas - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 24%

Nate Thomas - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 24%

Curtis Ransom - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Boise Little Theater 35%

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 31%

Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival 18%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Morrison Center Endowment Foundation 52%

Music Theatre of Idaho 46%

Recycled Minds Comedy 2%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Shelby Ulrich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2018 19%

Isreal Bennett - CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 17%

Taylor Vickers - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach - 2019 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 45%

Elizabeth Greeley 24%

Ron Mitchell 21%

