Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Boise Little Theater Leads Best Theatre Staff

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Boise:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Boise Little Theater 28%

Music Theatre of Idaho 20%

Courtney Ransom 19%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Xpressions Dance Academy 66%

Dance Arts Academy 17%

Dance Allegro Academy 13%

Best Ensemble

JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 31%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 16%

THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival - 2019 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Lucianos 29%

Tin Roof Tacos 23%

Chili's 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Boise Little Theater 36%

Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 21%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 38%

Theater Lab - Boise Contemporary Theater 25%

Morrison Center & GIFT for Youth Summer Camp 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

Trina Rhoads - ALL SHOWS. - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2016 32%

Teresa Sorenson, Susie Haynes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 22%

Elizabeth Greely - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Boise Little Theater - 2018 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

Shannon Peterson - 9 TO 5 - Stagecoach Theatre - 2017 26%

Holly Slyter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2018 21%

Amanda Watson - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kelliey Chavez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 36%

Jean Andrews - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 12%

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Colton Pometta - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 34%

Kelliey Chavez - DOUBLEWIDE, TX - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 26%

Diana Holdridge - CLUE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 20%

Favorite Social Media

Music Theatre of Idaho 26%

Stagecoach Theatre 25%

Boise Little Theater 24%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Patricia Walker White 80%

Recycled Minds Comedy 20%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Allers - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 39%

Roy Leach - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 21%

Jonathan Perry - ALL SHOOK UP - Encore Theater - 2018 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Becky Kimsey - INVISIBLE EDDIE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 56%

Becky Kimsey - GLADYS NIGHTS - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 44%

Performer Of The Decade

Josh Conner - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 25%

Graycie Rechenmacher - ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 17%

Shelby Ulrich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2018 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 29%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 18%

WAITRESS - Morrison Center - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Morrison Center - 2020 44%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 26%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Sterling Blackwell - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSOCAL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 37%

Mac Fishman - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 19%

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Kelli Chavez - Lone Star Love PITION - Stagecoach Theatre - 2017 23%

Sam Hansen - CLUE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 20%

Nate Thomas - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 45%

Boise Little Theater 34%

Boise Contemporary Theater 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Morrison Center Endowment Foundation 59%

Music Theatre of Idaho 34%

Recycled Minds Comedy 7%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Taylor Vickers - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach - 2019 20%

Josh Conner - JEKYLL AND HUDE - Stagecoach - 2019 16%

Shelby Ulrich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2018 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 32%

Elizabeth Greeley 30%

Ron Mitchell 15%

