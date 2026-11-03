THE LAST 5 YEARS to Open at Boise Contemporary Theater in December

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Boise Contemporary Theater will present the first of two musicals in its 26|27 MainStage Season, Jason Robert Brown's hit musical The Last 5 Years. The explores the arc of love and heartbreak between two New Yorkers.

Directed by Tracy Sunderland with New York Music Director Andrew Geher, the production runs Wednesday through Saturday, December 2–19, 2026, with previews beginning December 2. Performances take place at BCT's newly renovated Fulton Street venue in Downtown Boise, featuring evening shows at 7:30 PM and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM.

The first musical of BCT's 26|27 Season, this captivating production stars Jenna Fawcett (Spokane Civic Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre's Into the Woods) as Cathy and Noah LaPook (Apple TV+'s Dear Edward, Off-Broadway's Carrie) as Jamie. The narrative ingeniously tracks their relationship backward (Cathy) and chronologically (Jamie), meeting only once at their wedding in the middle of the show. Following a successful summer reading at KIN, local audiences can now experience the fully produced show in BCT's newly remodeled theater space.

BCT's Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick notes, "People have been clamoring for this play since we presented it as a reading with our friends at KIN. It took a little time, but we are incredibly excited to present The Last Five Years to audiences in Boise and beyond. It is a beautiful piece of theater with incredible music and lyrics by the inimitable Jason Robert Brown."

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