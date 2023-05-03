SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Summer

Singin' in the Rain comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August 2023.

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!

Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Performances run August 4-13.