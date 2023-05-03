Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Summer

Performances run August 4-13, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Summer

Singin' in the Rain comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August 2023.

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!

Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Performances run August 4-13.




Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Director Jeni Mahoney Announces Departure Photo
Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Director Jeni Mahoney Announces Departure
Jeni Mahoney, long-time Producing Artistic Director and Founder of the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, will step down from her leadership position following the upcoming 2023 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference (in McCall, Idaho June 5 - 17, 2023).
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month Photo
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month
Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre this month. Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.
Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month Photo
Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month
Aspire presents Matthew Goodrich in April in Paris: Parisian Piano Masterworks from La Belle Époque.
Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theaters New Managing Director Photo
Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
As Boise continues to experience unprecedented growth, BCT is expanding to serve the needs of a larger and more diverse community. Especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise, BCT wants to impress upon businesses, donors, and audiences how important it can be for Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation.

More Hot Stories For You


SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This SummerSINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Summer
May 3, 2023

Singin' in the Rain comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August 2023.
Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Director Jeni Mahoney Announces DepartureSeven Devils Playwrights Conference Director Jeni Mahoney Announces Departure
April 21, 2023

Jeni Mahoney, long-time Producing Artistic Director and Founder of the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, will step down from her leadership position following the upcoming 2023 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference (in McCall, Idaho June 5 - 17, 2023).
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This MonthSUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month
April 17, 2023

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre this month. Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.
Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This MonthAspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month
April 4, 2023

Aspire presents Matthew Goodrich in April in Paris: Parisian Piano Masterworks from La Belle Époque.
Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing DirectorEmily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
April 3, 2023

As Boise continues to experience unprecedented growth, BCT is expanding to serve the needs of a larger and more diverse community. Especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise, BCT wants to impress upon businesses, donors, and audiences how important it can be for Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation.
share