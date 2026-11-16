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International magician Jeki Yoo will perform at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the Idaho Falls Arts Council's 2026-2027 season.

Yoo gained international recognition after winning major magic competitions in Asia and receiving honors from the International Brotherhood of Magicians. He has performed for audiences around the world, including at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Yoo also appeared on NBC's America's Got Talent, where his magic performances and comedic personality reached more than 13 million viewers. His live show combines illusions, comedy and audience entertainment.

The Nov. 19 performance will take place at the Colonial Theater, located at 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. The event is presented by the Idaho Falls Arts Council as part of its Family Entertainment Package programming.

Tickets are available through the Idaho Falls Arts Council's official ticketing website. Third-party ticket listings advertise admission starting at approximately $50, although prices may vary by seller, seat availability and additional fees. The arts council's 2026-2027 Family Entertainment Package, which includes admission to four performances, is also available, with package prices ranging from $90.40 to $153.46.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council's 2026-2027 season includes a variety of theatrical, musical and family entertainment performances at the Colonial Theater and Willard Arts Center. Additional information about the season and upcoming performances is available at idahofallsarts.org.

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