Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Boise Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gary John LaRosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 35%

Hanna Christensen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 26%

Amanda Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of idaho 12%

Angie Benson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

Dugan Jackman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 7%

Amanda Watson - ELF : THE MUSICAL - The Music Theater of Idaho 6%

Amanda Watson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 22%

Erin Lee McSwain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 19%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 17%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre of Idaho 14%

Tina Stuckey - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 8%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 6%

Nikki Wesselman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Boise Little Theater 4%

Tina Stuckey - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Cheryl Blauer - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Tina Stuckey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Tina Stuckey - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 39%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 30%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 19%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 32%

Kevin Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 23%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre Of Idaho 13%

Victoria Horn - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 9%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 7%

Jean Andrews - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The MusicTheatre of Idaho 4%

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

Shannon Peterson - REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Ryan White - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

John Myers - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Boise Little Theater 2%



Best Ensemble

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 27%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 23%

ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Music theatre of Idaho 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alana Shepherd - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 55%

Roy Leach - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 45%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Michaelsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 35%

Lindsay Whittig - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 23%

Emily Roundy - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 15%

JeNeale Hill - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 8%

Josh Milbourne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Debra Ellis & Erick Pew - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 5%

Eric Maine - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 4%

Kelley Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Kelly Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%



Best Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 31%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

ANNIE - The Music Theatre of Idaho 13%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

David Eldridge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 30%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 11%

Arwyn Foutz - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Savannah Hardy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

Nico Lanza - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 8%

Victoria Zenner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 5%

Alyssa Fishman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Chesli Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Trey Smith - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Isaiah Raasch - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Melia Kane - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Brock McDonald - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 2%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Cody Bray - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Hanna Christensen - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Jarom Burbank - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Brock McDonald - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Mac Fishman - ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Rebecca Duggan - ELF - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 31%

Mac Fishman - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 26%

Jeff Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

Jeff Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 19%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 31%

Kelliey Chavez - KISS OF MAKE UP - Boise Little Theater 28%

Nate Thomas - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 23%

Nate Thomas - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amy D'Orazi - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 26%

Trevor Ferguson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

Jessica Piccillo - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 8%

Anne Milbourne - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 7%

Isaiah Raasch - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

Tacoma Kelly - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 5%

Trey Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Chelsea Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Jeff Gunstream - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

Leah Modlin - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 3%

Madison Casteel - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Brooklyn Blair - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 3%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 3%

Chase Weed - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 3%

Annie McKinney - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Paul Jeffries - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theater 2%

Mary Drake - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Matt Milton - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Daniel Fuhriman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Sara Hanson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Ken Cook - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Lori Lewis - COMPANY - Music Theater of Idaho 1%

Matthew bandord - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Atanga - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stagecoach Theater 71%

Jerry Jarrett - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stage Coach Theatre 29%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 28%

ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 20%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 19%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 10%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 8%

ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

LIL ABNER - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 26%

The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

Starlight Mountain Theatre 15%

Boise Little Theater 8%

Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Boise Music Week 2%



Comments

