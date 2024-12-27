Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL at The Huckleberry Star Theater Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hanna Christensen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 49%

Gary John LaRosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 26%

Angie Benson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 8%

Amanda Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of idaho 6%

Dugan Jackman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 5%

Amanda Watson - ELF : THE MUSICAL - The Music Theater of Idaho 4%

Amanda Watson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 49%

Erin Lee McSwain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 14%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 12%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre of Idaho 7%

Nikki Wesselman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Boise Little Theater 4%

Tina Stuckey - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 3%

Tina Stuckey - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Cheryl Blauer - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Tina Stuckey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%

Tina Stuckey - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 61%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 45%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 25%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre Of Idaho 7%

Victoria Horn - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 6%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 4%

Shannon Peterson - REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

John Myers - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Boise Little Theater 3%

Jean Andrews - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The MusicTheatre of Idaho 3%

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Ryan White - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 44%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 21%

ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Music theatre of Idaho 3%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 62%

Alana Shepherd - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 38%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lindsay Whittig - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 50%

Scott Michaelsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 26%

Emily Roundy - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 8%

JeNeale Hill - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

Josh Milbourne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Eric Maine - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Debra Ellis & Erick Pew - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 3%

Kelley Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Kelly Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 45%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 24%

ANNIE - The Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 3%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

David Eldridge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 29%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

Savannah Hardy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 21%

Arwyn Foutz - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Nico Lanza - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Alyssa Fishman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Victoria Zenner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Chesli Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Trey Smith - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%

Isaiah Raasch - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Melia Kane - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Brock McDonald - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 1%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Cody Bray - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Hanna Christensen - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Jarom Burbank - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 0%

Mac Fishman - ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 0%

Brock McDonald - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 0%

Rebecca Duggan - ELF - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 27%

Mac Fishman - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 25%

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 24%

Jeff Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 24%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelliey Chavez - KISS OF MAKE UP - Boise Little Theater 33%

Nate Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 31%

Nate Thomas - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 18%

Nate Thomas - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 18%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jessica Piccillo - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

Trevor Ferguson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

Amy D'Orazi - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 21%

Anne Milbourne - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

Trey Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Isaiah Raasch - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Chelsea Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Tacoma Kelly - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Jeff Gunstream - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 2%

Brooklyn Blair - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 2%

Mary Drake - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Leah Modlin - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Madison Casteel - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%

Lori Lewis - COMPANY - Music Theater of Idaho 1%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Chase Weed - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Sara Hanson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Annie McKinney - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Paul Jeffries - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Ken Cook - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Matt Milton - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Daniel Fuhriman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Matthew bandord - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Atanga - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stagecoach Theater 60%

Jerry Jarrett - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stage Coach Theatre 40%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 52%

ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 8%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

LIL ABNER - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Huckleberry Star Theater 51%

Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 20%

Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Starlight Mountain Theatre 8%

Boise Little Theater 5%

Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Boise Music Week 1%



