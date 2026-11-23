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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Crystal Bain - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 34%

Ava and Gabbi Mendoza and Lindsey Hawk - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 23%

Kyrie Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 13%

Amanda Watson-Thomas - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Amanda Watson-Thomas - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 9%

Amanda Watson-Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Taylor Nuttall/Kyrie Brown - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kate Locke and Ava Mendoza - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 34%

Tesia Dugan Benson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 18%

Jean Andrews and Mac Fishman - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

Jean Andrews - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Jean Andrews - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Susie Black Haynes - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 6%

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Jean Demorrow Andrews - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Best Dance Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 40%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 15%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

THE RAT KING - LED 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Brooke Wood - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 26%

Ava Mendoza - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 21%

Jean Andrews and Mac Fishman - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

Taylor Nuttall - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 16%

Marie Hunt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Lake City Playhouse 11%

Jean Andrews - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Kelliey Chavez - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 4%

Jean Demorrow Andrews and Mac Fishma - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%

Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 33%

TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 21%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 11%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Boise Contemporary Theater 7%

OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 2%

THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 1%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Stage Coach Theater 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Whittington - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 34%

Bennett Kunzler - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 22%

Nate Thomas - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

Nate Thomas - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 9%

Ryker Otts - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 9%

Trad Burns - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 6%

Nate Thomas - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Dan Allers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Dan Allers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Nate Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Michaelsen - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 47%

Cody Bray - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 19%

Debra Ellis - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

Emily Roundy - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Josh Milbourne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 26%

TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 20%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 16%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Lake City Playhouse 10%

FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Stage Coach Theater 0%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Scarlet Hunt - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 19%

Amanda Guinn - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Lake City Playhouse 17%

Robyn Gorder - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 11%

Elionna Cornwell-Winnie Foster - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 7%

Jackson Geiger-The Man in the Yellow Suit - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 7%

Vince Cooper - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Reina Harper as Christine Daaé - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Ethan Libby-Jesse Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 4%

David Mather - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Josh Macmillan - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Matthew Banford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Melissa Mather - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Jordan Elliott - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Kate Nelson Ward - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 2%

Mac Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Al Ellis - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Katelyn Fitzen as Nancy - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Zane Libby-Miles Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 1%

Sammi Van Ormer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Tristan Stufflebeam - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Leah Modlin - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Nico Lanza - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Alyssa Fishman - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%

April Kreft - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%

Benson Burbank - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Amanda Guinn - LITTLE WOMEN - Lake City Playhouse 69%

Neekey Habibi - SANCTUARY CITY - Alley Repertory Theater & Little Branch Theater 12%

Jodi Dominick - MISS HOLMES & MISS WATSON - APT. 2B - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 6%

Amanda Turner - DOUBT - Stage Coach Theater 5%

Joshua Malloy - DOUBT - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Shayan Hooshmand - AJAX - Boise Contemporary Theater 3%

Joe Golden - EUREKA DAY - Boise Contemporary Theater 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ava Mendoza and Vanessa Hill - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 34%

Fin Small - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 17%

Spencer Thompson - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

Jeff Gunstream - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 9%

Jeff Gunstream - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

Kyle Daniel Barrow - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stage Coach Theater 7%

OLIVER! (MUSICAL THEATER OF IDAHO) 3%

Ryan White - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 3%

Mac Fishman - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Jeff Gunstream - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Taylor Nuttall - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 39%

Nate Thomas - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 31%

Nate Thomas - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 13%

OLIVER! (MUSICAL THEATER OF IDAHO) 8%

Nate Thomas - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Nate Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Luke Odenthal - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 13%

Carrie York-Mae Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 8%

Natalie Mather - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

Caid Wood - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 8%

Malachi Burrow - ALICE BY HEART - Lake City Playhouse 7%

Daniel Hunt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Lake City Playhouse 7%

Alexa Braun as Meg Giry - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Gideon Booz-Hugo Jackson - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 4%

Emil Green - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 4%

Jeff Gunstream - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Doug Hawk-Angus Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 4%

Houston Nye - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 4%

Isaiah Raasch - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Boise Contemporary Theater 4%

Kayleen Geiger-Betsy Foster - TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 3%

Zeke Griffin - FROZEN - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Riley Harrington - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Owen Mather - OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Spencer Thompson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Hannah Macho - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage Coach Theater 2%

Anne Milbourne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Jayden Garrett - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Alyssa Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Jordan Elliott - FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Julia Klassen - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Garrett Ryan - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - How Much More Productions 35%

FROZEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

MARY POPPINS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

THE TEMPEST - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 9%

OLIVER! - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

KEEPERS OF THE WOOD - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Lake City Playhouse 37%

Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

How Much More Productions 19%

Stage Coach Theater 11%

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 3%

Little Branch Theater 3%

Boise Contemporary Theater 2%

The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

The race is on for the Boise Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ALICE BY HEART Lake City Playhouse 26% 2 TUCK EVERLASTING How Much More Productions 20% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage Coach Theater 16% 4 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Music Theatre of Idaho 14% 5 ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Lake City Playhouse 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake City Playhouse 37% 2 Music Theatre of Idaho 23% 3 How Much More Productions 19% 4 Stage Coach Theater 11% 5 Idaho Shakespeare Festival 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Scarlet Hunt - ALICE BY HEART Lake City Playhouse 19% 2 Amanda Guinn - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Lake City Playhouse 17% 3 Robyn Gorder - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage Coach Theater 11% 4 Elionna Cornwell-Winnie Foster - TUCK EVERLASTING How Much More Productions 7% 5 Jackson Geiger-The Man in the Yellow Suit - TUCK EVERLASTING How Much More Productions 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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