Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; The Huckleberry Star Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hanna Christensen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 40%

Gary John LaRosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 28%

Amanda Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of idaho 10%

Angie Benson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 7%

Dugan Jackman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 5%

Amanda Watson - ELF : THE MUSICAL - The Music Theater of Idaho 5%

Amanda Watson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 36%

Erin Lee McSwain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 15%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 13%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre of Idaho 11%

Tina Stuckey - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 5%

Nikki Wesselman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Boise Little Theater 4%

Tina Stuckey - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Cheryl Blauer - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Tina Stuckey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Tina Stuckey - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 52%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 16%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 34%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 26%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre Of Idaho 10%

Victoria Horn - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 8%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 6%

Shannon Peterson - REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 4%

Jean Andrews - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The MusicTheatre of Idaho 3%

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

John Myers - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Boise Little Theater 3%

Ryan White - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 34%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 23%

ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Music theatre of Idaho 3%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 55%

Alana Shepherd - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 45%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lindsay Whittig - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 39%

Scott Michaelsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 28%

Emily Roundy - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 12%

JeNeale Hill - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 6%

Josh Milbourne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Debra Ellis & Erick Pew - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 5%

Eric Maine - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Kelley Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Kelly Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 35%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 25%

ANNIE - The Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

David Eldridge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 25%

Savannah Hardy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 20%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 15%

Arwyn Foutz - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Nico Lanza - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

Alyssa Fishman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Victoria Zenner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Chesli Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Isaiah Raasch - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Trey Smith - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Melia Kane - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Brock McDonald - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 2%

Cody Bray - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Hanna Christensen - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Jarom Burbank - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Brock McDonald - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Mac Fishman - ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 0%

Rebecca Duggan - ELF - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 30%

Mac Fishman - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 26%

Jeff Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 24%

Jeff Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 20%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelliey Chavez - KISS OF MAKE UP - Boise Little Theater 32%

Nate Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 30%

Nate Thomas - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 20%

Nate Thomas - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 18%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Trevor Ferguson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 22%

Amy D'Orazi - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 21%

Jessica Piccillo - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 12%

Anne Milbourne - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 6%

Isaiah Raasch - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Tacoma Kelly - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Chelsea Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Trey Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Jeff Gunstream - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 3%

Brooklyn Blair - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 2%

Leah Modlin - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 2%

Madison Casteel - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Annie McKinney - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Mary Drake - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Chase Weed - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Paul Jeffries - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theater 1%

Matt Milton - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Sara Hanson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Daniel Fuhriman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Lori Lewis - COMPANY - Music Theater of Idaho 1%

Ken Cook - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Matthew bandord - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Atanga - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stagecoach Theater 72%

Jerry Jarrett - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stage Coach Theatre 28%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 43%

ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 15%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 8%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 6%

ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 3%

LIL ABNER - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Huckleberry Star Theater 38%

Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 21%

Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

Starlight Mountain Theatre 12%

Boise Little Theater 6%

Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Boise Music Week 2%



