Boise Contemporary Theater Receives Grant From The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation to support "Play in the Park" - live theater productions for youth and families that will be presented free of charge at two Treasure Valley parks this summer.

This year's Play in the Park will be presented at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park bandshell in Meridian at 6:00 pm on June 15, and the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park in Boise at 6:00 pm on June 16, 2022. Audiences will be treated to the play Pinocchio 3.5 by Eric Coble, a 50-minute comedy/drama about a computer magnate named Gill Bates who builds a little robot named Pinocchio, resulting in a wacky, charming 21st-century retelling of the 19th-century classic about what it takes to become a real human being.

Gladys Langroise loved children and was passionate about the performing arts and their importance to society. Now her estate funds programs like Boise Contemporary Theater's Play in the Park through The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

Sheila Hennessey, BCT's Director of Development, said "We're honored to continue the legacy of Gladys Langroise by providing a professional theater experience that is widely accessible to youth and families."

For more information on The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, visit https://www.idahocf.org/impact/donor-advised-endowed-funds.

For more information on Boise Contemporary Theater's Play in the Park, please visit https://bctheater.org/play-in-the-park.