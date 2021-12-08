Ballet Idaho Will Perform THE STORIES WE TELL in February 2022

The Stories We Tell comes to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in 2022! Performances will run February 4 - February 5, 2022.

This repertory performance will include four unique works that emphasize the range and depth of emotion that dance can express.

Serenade by George Balanchine is a timeless display of neo classical ballet virtuosity swathed in tulle.

Offscreen by Alejandro Cerrudo is a charming nod to classic cinema with whimsical seamless movement.

An excerpt from Lar Lubovitch's iconic Concerto 622 is a gentle duet examining the solace of genuine human connection.

Ghost(Light) by Craig Davidson is a contemporary ballet feast for the senses exploring light, shadow, and the side of the theater the audience seldom is able to see.

Learn more at https://balletidaho.org/the-stories-we-tell/.