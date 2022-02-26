BALLET IDAHO to Hold Auditions for '22-'23 Cohort

Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, Ballet Idaho has leapt ahead in launching a unique trainee program which emphasizes individual mentorship alongside invaluable experiences of working and performing alongside Ballet Idaho company members to bridge the often-neglected gap between ballet student and company-ready professional.

Applicants interested in auditioning for the'22-'23 cohort, should send their resume including age, height, and citizenship as well as a video reel to the Trainee Program Director, Nicole Haskins at nhaskins@balletidaho.org. Please address all audition inquiries to nhaskins@balletidaho.org. The deadline for submission is March 2022. Ballet Idaho's Trainee Program auditions dancers only by invitation after viewing video reels.

Women's reels should include one classical variation or repertory selection, one contemporary variation or repertory selection, 5 minutes of classwork on pointe, and partnering work if available. Men's reels should include one classical variation or repertory selection, one contemporary variation or repertory selection, 5 minutes of classwork including tour en l'air, and partnering work.

Launched in the fall of 2020, Ballet Idaho's Trainee Program is diving into its second year, abundant with inspiration for the next generation of dancers. After observing deficiencies in dancers from some traditional conservatory-style programs, Ballet Idaho Artistic Director, Garrett Anderson, sought to improve the trajectory of training by developing a program that allows dancers to transition from student to professional effectively and efficiently. At the Ballet Idaho Trainee Program, small class sizes allow each dancer to receive personalized coaching and mentoring; while participation in Ballet Idaho's company class, rehearsals, and performances provides the real-world experience required for dancers to gain the necessary knowledge and skills to be valuable members of any professional company.

The Ballet Idaho Trainee Program molds advanced students into professional dancers through focused studio instruction, choreographic involvement, and multiple performances. Though only in its second year, the program has a proven track record with two former trainees receiving apprenticeship contracts with Ballet Idaho for their 21.22 season, with plans to hire yet more into the company this year.

Trainees are given the opportunity to experience company life while still receiving personalized guidance and instruction; not only are they featured in their own performances, but are used for corps de ballet work in The Nutcracker and on a case by case basis, are selected to learn company roles in mixed repertory programs. Previous trainees have participated in a Jiri Kylian workshop led by Glenn Edgerton, performed George Balanchine's Valse Fantasie and Serenade, as well as new creations by FLOCK, Lauren Edson of LED, Ballet Idaho Artistic Associate Anne Mueller, Ballet Idaho Program Director Nicole Haskins, and other guest choreographers Ballet Idaho company members.

As a former trainee has said: "This program has truly made a difference for me. I've been pushed out of my comfort zone and gained so much confidence. The staff is so dedicated to helping us all improve and they clearly want us to get all we can out of the program."

And in the words of Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson, "While many students come to us with solid training, we work to further that taining and teach them the adaptive skills they need to become artists. In this way, This program has proven to be a vital bridge between student and professional. It has been wonderful to see these young dancers grow as artists while sharing our studio shows and stage with the professional company; affording them invaluable experience as they prepare for promising professional careers at Ballet Idaho and elsewhere."

More information about the Ballet Idaho Trainee Program can be found here.

Photo Credits: Quinn Wharton

Pictured in Photo: '21-'22 Season Ballet Idaho Trainees