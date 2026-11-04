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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Birmingham SHOWS

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle in Birmingham A Christmas Carol by David van Belle
Citadel Theatre (11/21-12/24)
William Shakespeare's As You Like It in Birmingham William Shakespeare's As You Like It
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/15-5/02)
August Wilson's Fences in Birmingham August Wilson's Fences
Octagon Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival (10/29-11/15)
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## Love Spells By Healer Dr +27685771974 (8/22-11/22)
indown in Birmingham indown
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Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical in Birmingham Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical
Theatre Tuscaloosa (7/16-7/25)
Christkindlmarkt in Birmingham Christkindlmarkt
South Jackson Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/05)
Trees of Christmas in Birmingham Trees of Christmas
South Jackson Performing Arts Center (12/02-12/06)
The Great Gatsby in Birmingham The Great Gatsby
Citadel Theatre (10/31-11/22)
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