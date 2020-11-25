Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; BBRTC Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Katie Holmes - Red Mountain Theatre Company 19%

Birmingham Children's Theatre 15%

Keith Cromwell - Red Mountain Theatre Company 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Foundation 57%

Steeple Arts Academy 27%

Dance Et Cetera 9%

Best Ensemble

THE GULF (SETC REGIONAL WINNER) - South City Theatre - 2019 23%

PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 17%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Central Alabama Theater - 2016 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bottega 58%

Paramount 38%

Bistro 280 5%

Best Theatre Staff

Terrific New Theatre 28%

Birmingham Children's Theatre 22%

Homewood Theatre 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Red Mountain Theatre Company - Conservatory 45%

South City Theatre 18%

Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre/Theatre Tuscaloosa - Summer Camp 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Heather Hood - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 43%

James Lebo - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 22%

Jeanette Waterman - CABARET - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2018 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Bria Tyner - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 43%

Carl Dean - ROCK OF AGES - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 21%

Emily Hoppe - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2014 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sue Ellen Gerrells - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - South city theatre - 2020 20%

Keith Cromwell - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 15%

David Strickland - FUN HOME - Terrific New Theatre - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Carlton Bell - CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 26%

Cari Gisler Oliver - THE CAKE - Terrific New Theatre - 2019 13%

David Strickland - THE BIG MEAL - Terrific New Theatre - 2017 13%

Favorite Social Media

Red Mountain Theatre Company 42%

Terrific New Theatre 23%

Birmingham Children's Theatre 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Kathryn and Raymond Harbert 49%

Red Mountain Theatre Company 24%

Mercedes Benz USI 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Brad Cozby - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 29%

Mandy Thomas - FUN HOME - Terrific New Theatre - 2019 13%

Brad Cozby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2017 8%

Original Script Of The Decade

Audrey Cefaly - LOVE IS A BLUE TICK HOUND - Terrific New Theatre - 2016 35%

Tommy Newman - SAVAGE - UAB - 2019 25%

Ken Jones - ALABAMA STORY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 45%

Caleb Clark - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Dolores Hydock - SEARCH PARTY! - Terrific New Theatre - 2016 3%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 18%

FUN HOME - Terrific New Theatre - 2019 16%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE DIVINERS - Birmingham Festival Theatre - 2018 30%

CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 15%

MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Cliff Simon - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 28%

Cliff Simon - MY FAIR LADY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 10%

Ben Boyer - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick MacDonald - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 28%

Jay Tumminello - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Birmingham Children's Theatre - 2019 16%

Wheeler Kincaid - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2015 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

BBRTC 19%

Terrific New Theatre 14%

Central Alabama Theater 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Birmingham AIDS Outreach 24%

Spring Creek Prop Farm 18%

Shelton State Community College 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 42%

Elise Mayfield - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2017 11%

Emily Herring - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Central Alabama Theater - 2016 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Judy Smith Central Alabama Theater 38%

Hiroko Smith 29%

Terry Olivet 24%

Related Articles