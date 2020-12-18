Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Birmingham!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Katie Holmes - Red Mountain Theatre Company 13%

Laura Byland 12%

Keith Cromwell - Red Mountain Theatre Company 11%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Foundation 66%

Corky Bell 12%

Steeple Arts Academy 12%



Best Ensemble

THE GULF (SETC REGIONAL WINNER) - South City Theatre - 2019 13%

1776 - Samford University - 2020 10%

PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 8%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Paramount 43%

Bottega 42%

Bistro 280 15%



Best Theatre Staff

Birmingham Children's Theatre 22%

Terrific New Theatre 18%

The Actors Charitable Theatre 14%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Red Mountain Theatre Company - Conservatory 34%

Virginia Samford Theatre 27%

Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre/Theatre Tuscaloosa - Summer Camp 21%



Costume Design of the Decade

Heather Hood - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 27%

James Lebo - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 20%

Amy Rankin - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 12%



Dancer Of The Decade

Bria Tyner - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 36%

Carl Dean - ROCK OF AGES - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 29%

Emily Hoppe - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2014 12%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Chelsea Reynolds - 1776 - Samford University - 2019 16%

Carl Dean - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - VST - 2014 11%

Keith Cromwell - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Carlton Bell - CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 29%

Benji Stockton - OF MICE AND MEN - The Actors Charitable Theatre - 2019 9%

JJ Marrs - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - South City Theatre - 2020 9%



Favorite Social Media

Red Mountain Theatre Company 35%

Theatre Tuscaloosa 15%

Terrific New Theatre 14%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Red Mountain Theatre Company 36%

Kathryn and Raymond Harbert 32%

The Harrison Family (Tuscaloosa) 17%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Christian Specht - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 20%

Brad Cozby - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 16%

Brad Cozby - NEWSIES - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2017 9%



Original Script Of The Decade

Anna Johnson - LOVE ISNT REAL - Samford Underground Theatre - 2020 23%

Ken Jones - ALABAMA STORY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 22%

Audrey Cefaly - LOVE IS A BLUE TICK HOUND - Terrific New Theatre - 2016 20%



Performer Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 24%

Caleb Clark - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Emily Hoppe - HAIRSPRAY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2011 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 11%

1776 - Samford University - 2019 9%

PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 26%

THE DIVINERS - Birmingham Festival Theatre - 2018 20%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Birmingham Children's Theatre - 2019 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

Ben Boyer - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 16%

Cliff Simon - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 14%

Ashley Woods - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Birmingham Children‚Äòa Theatre - 2019 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Theo Metz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 20%

Patrick MacDonald - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 18%

Joe Zellner - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2020 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Virginia Samford Theatre 23%

BBRTC 16%

Alabama Shakespeare Festival 13%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Virginia Samford Theater Stars Program 21%

Birmingham AIDS Outreach 19%

Shelton State Community College 18%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 23%

Eli Sims - 13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 14%

Amy Johnson - SPAMALOT - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 9%

