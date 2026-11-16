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The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Will Perform George Frideric Handel's Messiah

Performances are on Dec. 18 and 19, 2026.

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The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Will Perform George Frideric Handel's Messiah

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present George Frideric Handel's Messiah at UAB's Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 18 and 19, 2026.

The performances will take place in Jemison Concert Hall, with the first scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. The second performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $36 to $90 and are available through the Alys Stephens Center website.

Associate Conductor Daniel Cho will lead the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. The production will feature more than 130 performers, including 30 Alabama Symphony Orchestra musicians, four vocal soloists and the 100-member ASO Chorus.

The vocal soloists will include soprano Véronique Filloux, mezzo-soprano Gretchen Windt, tenor David Tayloe and baritone Edward Vogel. Cho will conduct Handel's oratorio, which includes the widely recognized "Hallelujah" chorus.

Composed in 1741, Messiah was written by Handel in approximately 24 days and premiered in Dublin the following year as a charity concert. The work has since become a recurring part of holiday concert programming, featuring a combination of orchestral music and choral performances.

The performances will take place at UAB's Alys Stephens Center, located at 1200 10th Ave. South in Birmingham.

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