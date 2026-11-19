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This December, BCT is inviting families to start a new holiday tradition with the world premiere of Santa's Boots by Gloria Bond Clunie, directed by Marc Raby. The 75-minute adventure plays four performances, December 5–19, on BCT's MainStage.

About the Play

It's Christmas Eve Eve, 1876, in the seaport town of Mystic Harbor, Connecticut. When Lizzy Wiserman and her uncle John Robert stumble upon Mistletoe, Santa's trusted elf, they learn he is on a critical mission to save Christmas.

Lizzy strikes a bargain: she'll help, but only if Mistletoe can prove Santa is real. Her real wish is to restore her uncle's belief in Christmas. Their adventure becomes a journey through the town, and each stop completes one of Mistletoe's tasks while bringing John Robert closer to rediscovering wonder and joy. Santa's Boots is a family holiday adventure about belief, community and the magic of seeing the world with fresh eyes.

As a brand-new work, Santa's Boots gives families the rare chance to see a holiday story on stage for the very first time. The production will feature Jayla Bester, Kirsten Estes, Mason Elizabeth Greer, DaWoyne Hill, West Key, Michael Melcher, and Meredith Vaughn.

The race is on for the Birmingham Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Theatre of Gadsden/GSCC 26% 2 AMERICAN IDIOT University of Montevallo 17% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Leeds Arts Council 12% 4 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Alabama Shakespeare Festival - Festival Stage 8% 5 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Theatre of Gadsden 8% Best Play 1 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Theatre of Gadsden 32% 2 LEND ME A TENOR Theatre of Gadsden 21% 3 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Alabama Shakespeare Festival 16% 4 CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Alabama Shakespeare Festival 14% 5 THE RECIPE BOX Terrific New Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theatre of Gadsden/GSCC 44% 2 Leeds Arts Council 32% 3 Alabama Shakespeare Festival 12% 4 Terrific New Theatre 9% 5 Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Wright - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Theatre of Gadsden/GSCC 20% 2 Cole Wilson - AMERICAN IDIOT 18% 3 Christian Sullivan - BONNIE & CLYDE Leeds Arts Council 12% 4 Amanda Hunter - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Theatre of Gadsden/GSCC 11% 5 Sarah Crow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Theatre of Gadsden 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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