"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
SANTA'S BOOTS World Premiere to Open at Birmingham Children's Theatre
The 75-minute play will have four performances, December 5–19.
This December, BCT is inviting families to start a new holiday tradition with the world premiere of Santa's Boots by Gloria Bond Clunie, directed by Marc Raby. The 75-minute adventure plays four performances, December 5–19, on BCT's MainStage.
About the Play
It's Christmas Eve Eve, 1876, in the seaport town of Mystic Harbor, Connecticut. When Lizzy Wiserman and her uncle John Robert stumble upon Mistletoe, Santa's trusted elf, they learn he is on a critical mission to save Christmas.
Lizzy strikes a bargain: she'll help, but only if Mistletoe can prove Santa is real. Her real wish is to restore her uncle's belief in Christmas. Their adventure becomes a journey through the town, and each stop completes one of Mistletoe's tasks while bringing John Robert closer to rediscovering wonder and joy. Santa's Boots is a family holiday adventure about belief, community and the magic of seeing the world with fresh eyes.
As a brand-new work, Santa's Boots gives families the rare chance to see a holiday story on stage for the very first time. The production will feature Jayla Bester, Kirsten Estes, Mason Elizabeth Greer, DaWoyne Hill, West Key, Michael Melcher, and Meredith Vaughn.
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