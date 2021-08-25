Red Mountain Theatre Announces Fall Education Class Lineup

Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham's premier performing arts and theatre education company, has announced its lineup of education classes for the fall of 2021, including adult classes. The first block of classes will begin Sept. 11.

Classes will vary in age groups and subjects, ranging from Imagination Zone classes for ages 4-6 to adult tap and yoga classes.

"We're thrilled to begin our first education season in our new Arts Campus," said Director of Education Bradford Forehand. "After last year, we are eager to welcome community members of all ages to our Education Center as we grow in our shared passion for the arts."

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Adult classes can be purchased in bundles or individually. Individual classes will go on sale the week before classes begin. Registration for these courses can be completed at https://www.redmountaintheatre.org/education/courses/

Below is a list of each class Red Mountain Theatre will offer, including the age range, time and date each class will take place. All classes will be held at the RMT Arts Campus (1600 3rd Ave. South), located in Downtown Birmingham's Parkside District.

Saturday Classes

Subject: Imagination Zone

Ages: 4-6

Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 30

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Description: In a class where a stick can be a baton and a box can be a spaceship, young children have the opportunity to express themselves while they creatively explore theatrical storytelling. These classes are designed to cultivate inventiveness as students learn the basics of theatre through collaboration and creative play. Let your future star create their own adventure!

Subject: Character Study

Ages: 7-10

Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 30

Time: 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Description: In this class, your budding young star will explore in-depth scene and monologue preparation from the Contemporary Stage. Studio work will focus on the given circumstances, creating a physical life for the character, and miming the relationships that drive the play or musical.

Subject: Triple Threat Training

Ages: 11-14

Dates: Sept. 11- Oct. 30

Time: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Description: Learn what it takes to be a true triple threat star. By working together, students will learn to sing, dance, and act in a variety of styles from the Broadway stage, gaining confidence in their ability to perform.

Sunday Classes

Subject: Adult Yoga

Ages: Adults

Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 14

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Description: Are you interested in finding balance, becoming more centered and improving your overall wellbeing? Well this is the class for you! Basic, foundational yoga postures will help you align, strengthen and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. You can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition, and ease of movement. This bundle is for all 10 classes.

Tuesday Classes

Subject: Private Acting Coaching

Ages: 9-18

Dates: Sept. 14 - Nov. 2

Time: 4:00 -7:30 p.m.

Description: Trained professional actors lead one-on-one coaching sessions for monologues, songs, and solo acting skills.

Subject: Tap I

Ages: 9-18

Dates: Sept. 14 - Nov. 2

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Description: Anyone can tap! You just have to learn how to create different sounds with your feet, which is exactly what this class will teach. This dance class will focus on introductory tap steps and is great for beginners. Students will need tap shoes for this class.

Subject: Tap II

Ages: 12-18

Dates: Sept. 14 - Nov. 2

Time: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Description: This dance class will focus on intermediate tap steps. Students must have a proficiency in basic tap to participate and will need tap shoes.

Subject: Adult Musical Theatre Dance

Ages: Adults

Dates: Sept. 14- Nov. 2

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Description: Fulfill your Broadway fantasies - or just get some fun exercise - in this class where you will learn famous musical theatre numbers.

Thursday Classes

Subject: Private Acting Coaching

Ages: 9-18

Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 4

Time: 4:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Description: Trained professional actors lead one-on-one coaching sessions for monologues, songs, and solo acting skills.

Subject: Musical Theatre Dance I

Ages: 9-14

Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 4

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Description: In this class, students will focus on basic, Broadway-style dance steps. Classes incorporate the style of dance one would typically see on a Broadway stage. This form of dancing emphasizes learning performance skills such as connecting with the audience and facial expressions.

Subject: Musical Theatre Dance II

Ages: 12 and older

Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 4

Time: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Description: In this class, students will focus on intermediate, Broadway-style dance steps. Classes incorporate the style of dance one would typically see on a Broadway stage. This form of dancing emphasizes learning performance skills such as connecting with the audience and facial expressions.

Subject: Adult Tap

Ages: Adults

Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 4

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Description: Adults will learn tap combos and have fun working their tap rhythms. Tap dance sharpens reflexes and improves memory skills and coordination. This beginner's class will work toward establishing fundamental tap movements, vocabulary and work on basic rhythms and steps that progress into fun and lively dance combinations.