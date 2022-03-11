Gospel Music FanFair Plans Triumphant Return For 2022

Wilds & Associates CEO, Randall Wilds states, "We are so thrilled to announce the return of Gospel Music FanFair in 2022! Plans are underway for what I believe will be our greatest event yet! Artists are excited, fans are excited...we're looking forward to being together again to enjoy Gospel music and fellowship! I encourage everyone to make plans to join us. Gospel Music FanFair is back!"

The six-day event is slated for May 9-14, 2022, at the Center for Rural Development (Performing Arts Theatre) in Somerset, Kentucky. Hosting morning worship services, daily showcases, early matinees, and evening concerts, Gospel Music FanFair will feature some of the finest talent in multiple sub-genres of Gospel music including Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Country Gospel, Inspirational, Worship, Urban Gospel, and Contemporary Gospel. The week will close with the annual Gospel Music Fan Awards program on Saturday evening, presented by Christian Voice Magazine. Celebrating the return of Gospel Music FanFair, there may even be a few surprises in store for the week.

More information about the event will be forthcoming as details are confirmed. To stay informed, visit www.wildsandassociates.com and take a moment to sign up for the newsletter.

Artists and vendors are encouraged to secure their exhibit booths early as space is limited and is expected to sell out quickly for this return event.

"While many Covid-19 safety mandates have been lifted or lessened, we do encourage attendees to be cautiously mindful to practice reasonable safety and sanitary habits in the interests of health and safety for everyone," mentions Wilds.