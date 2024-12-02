First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Birmingham Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 21%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 9%

Taylore Kenty - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 7%

Ursula Smith - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Encore Theatre and Gallery 4%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Jared Max Wright - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 4%

Grace Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Eric Jackson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 4%

Lauren Sizemore - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Daniel Harms - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 4%

Brittney Grifin - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Kim Isbell - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Lindsay Renea Benton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

Sara Brians - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

Hannah Kuykendall - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 3%

Cole Cabiness - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Kim Isbell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Henry Scott - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Madison Cordi and Chloe Henson - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Cole Cabiness - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

McKenna Shaw - FUN HOME - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

Kim Isbell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

McKenna Shaw/ Sawyer Luke - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - University of Alabama at Birmingham 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Taheri - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 16%

Jessica Taheri - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 8%

Brandi McClaran - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 6%

Emily Gill - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 6%

Marilyn Locke - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

Becky Freeman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 4%

SHARON MORGAN - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 4%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 4%

Emily Blossom - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Same Torres & Sally Montgomery - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 3%

Rachel Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

Kendra Weeks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 3%

Emma Fox - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Kendra Weeks - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Joy Tilley Perryman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Kendra Weeks - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Levi Crist - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 2%

Santana carlton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Jeanette Waterman - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Kyle Everett - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Brittney Bodley - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 1%

Sam Torres - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%

Emily Blossom - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Kimberly Schnormeier - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - University of Alabama at Birmingham 1%



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 17%

PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 15%

ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 14%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 13%

HAIR SPRAY - Oxford, AL Theatre 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 6%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Pike Road Theatre Company 5%

LURKS BEHIND - Germaul Barnes - Southern DanceWorks 3%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Dorothy Jemison Day Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 19%

David Callaghan - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 7%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Carlton V. Bell II - “TOPDOG/UNDERDOG” BY SUZAN LORI-PARKS - Birmingham Festival Theatre 5%

Carrie Self - ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 4%

James Keith Posey - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Bethe Ensey - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 4%

Grace Kelly - ALOCE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Kristy Meanor - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 3%

Chelsea Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Samuel Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Ashley Ann Woods - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Valerie Acceta - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Roy Lightner - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

James Keith Posey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Carrie Wells - THE LIGHTNING THIEF THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Community Arts Council of Blount County 2%

Valerie Accetta/ McKenna Shaw - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Henry Scott - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Roy Lightner - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Brandi McClaran - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kayleigh Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 22%

Carlton V. Bell II - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 8%

Sara James & B.J. Underwood - THE CRUCIBLE - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

Bart Pitchford - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 6%

Curtis Frost - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Leeds Arts Council 6%

Mike Beecham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

DENNIS McLERNON - 39 STEPS - UAB 5%

Marcus Lane - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 4%

Andrew Duxbury - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 4%

Tina Turley - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Rhonda Erbrick - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 3%

Andrew Duxbury - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bell Tower Players 3%

Clay Boyce - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

Kim Mason - SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Sue Ellen Gerrells - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - South City Theatre 2%

Laura Kepley - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Marc Raby - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Clyde Hancock and Christopher Roquemore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

Jane Phares - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 2%

Emily Hoppe - THE TEDDY BEARS PICNIC - Birmingham Children's Thetare 1%

Ellise Mayor - THE DINING ROOM - Homewood Theatre 1%

Pat Yates - CRIMES OF THE HEART - South City Theatre 1%

Carron Clark - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Downtown 1%

Mackey Atkinson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 1%



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater Company 4%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 4%

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater Company 2%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 1%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 1%

FUN HOME - UAB 1%

LURKS BEHIND - Southern DanceWorks 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

Rhonda Reblick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 8%

Jarrod Blackwell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Michael Gottlieb - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Caleb Stroman - PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 5%

Ben Boyer - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

Andy Johnson - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 4%

Audrey Robinson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 4%

Therrin Eber - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Sarah Jones - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Carrie Self - ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Grace Kelly & Mindy Egan - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

John D Alexander - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

KELLY ALLISON - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 3%

Kelly Allison - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Keith A. Truax - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Mike Winkleman - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Caleb Stroman - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Lyndell T. McDonald - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

David H. Jones - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Caleb Stroman - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Brandon Vick - SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Dan Strickland - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - South City Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Stacy Morris - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 24%

Paul Skipnick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

Jennifer Hartsell - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 6%

Anthony Smith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Carrie Self - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 5%

Anthony Smith - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Randy Foster - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 4%

CAROLYN VIOLI - FUN HOME - UAB 4%

Elijah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Hartsell - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 3%

Anthony Smith - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Amelia Wright - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Michael King - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Jay Tumminello - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

TOUCH - Opera Birmingham 2%

Denise LaFollette - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

Michael King - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Dee Hill - SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Amelia Wright and Elijah Kelly - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Sam J. Tuminello - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Steve Burdette - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Sam Tumminello - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Leslie Poss - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

John Allen Bankson - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%

Debbie Mielke - THE WOLRD GOES ROUND - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 12%

PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 5%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 5%

MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 4%

SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 3%

FUN HOME - UAB 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Community Arts Council of Blount County 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Georgia Williams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 12%

Clay Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre 9%

Andrew Marbut - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

Janie Spratley - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 5%

Allya Florence - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 4%

Alison McCartan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Caroline Suggs - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Elijah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

Tyree Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Troy McMullen - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 2%

Eli Sims - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Taylor McLendon - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Adrian Lee Bush (Lady of the Lake) - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Destiny Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Myiesha J. Duff - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Michael Burrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Greg LaFollette - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

Josh Norris - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Leila Acheson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

FORD BESHIRS - FUN HOME - UAB 2%

Hannah Kuykendall - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Theatre 1%

Jermey Jefferson - COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Caleb Clark - DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 1%

Matt McGough - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 1%

Kristen B. Campbell - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aryn Hearn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Grania Sullivan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Olivia Hancock - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Stephen Means - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 6%

Jazmin Miller - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 6%

Carl Dean - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 5%

Shelby Waggoner - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 5%

Meagan Oliver - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 4%

Sammy Said - CLUE - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Barry Austin - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

David Coker - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 3%

Jon McClaran - 12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 3%

Blake Johnson - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 3%

Sharon Morgan - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 3%

Hillary Taylor - SILENT SKY - Wetumpka Depot Players 2%

Joy Tilley Perryman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Faith Servant - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

Todd Cerveris - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Isabelle Johnson - EVERYBODY - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

Carol DeVelice - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

BRANDON MARQUEZ - 39 STEPS - UAB 2%

Autumn Brown Kisor - SYLVIA - Homewood Theatre 2%

Matt McGough - 12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 2%

James Billings - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 1%

Tim Seale - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Downtown 1%



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community Collegeclair 22%

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 8%

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 4%

EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 4%

THE 39 STEPS - University of Alabama at Birmingham 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 3%

EVERYBODY - University of Alabama at Birmingham 3%

CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 3%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 3%

SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

PILL HILL - The University of Montevallo 2%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 1%

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

ROOM 214 - ENCORE THEATRE & GALLERY 1%

THE RIVER - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - South City Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 16%

Makenzie Green - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 8%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 7%

Bart Pitchford - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 6%

Wheeler Kincaid/Andy Fitch - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 6%

Abbi Henson, Charity Davidson, Santana Carlton - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

ALAN E. SCHWANKE - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 5%

David Callaghan - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 4%

Ben Boyer - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 4%

Clay Boyce - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 3%

Ben Boyer - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Sara James - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

Kimberly Powers - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Kimberly Powers - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Alan Schwanke - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Ichabod Temperance - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 2%

Joey Lay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

J. Scott Grinstead - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

T. Gary Weatherly - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Therrin Eber - RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Thomas Gary Weatherly - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Ben Boyer - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 19%

Phil Lindsay - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 9%

Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

Rhonda Erbrick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 8%

Benjo Verge - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

SAM TUMMINELLO - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 6%

Patrick MacDonald - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater Company 5%

TOUCH - Opera Birmingham 4%

Clark French - CRIMES OF THE HEART - South City Theatre 4%

David H. Jones - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Vincent Olivieri - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

DJ Gap Toofed - LURKS BEHIND - Southern DanceWorks 3%

Patrick MacDonald - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 3%

Jane Shaw - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Rhonda Erbrick - THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Rhonda Erbrick - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%

Marc Raby - ROOM 214 - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Rhonda Erbrick - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

Bob Johnston - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Aubrey Baker - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Garan Tinsley - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 5%

Madison Hagler-Adams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Josh Norris - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 5%

Emily Adams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 5%

Hailey Lowery - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Jalen Brown - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Red Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Will Thomas - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Amy Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Noah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

Andrés de Torres - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Aaliyah Caston - DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 2%

David Rowland - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Ally Skelton - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Delena Dean - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Sam Torres - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

MaKensey Kaye Alford - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 2%

joe chisholm - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%

Kristen VanderWal - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Jonas Abernathy - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 1%

Clarence Tyler - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 1%

Ford Beshirs - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Valerie Accetta - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Garbrielle Garza - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Aznii Frost - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Will Harrell - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 6%

Abby Sledd - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 5%

Jared Owens - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 5%

Claire Seibenhener - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 4%

MORGAN DeFELICE - 39 STEPS - UAB 4%

Courtney Linam - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Jennifer Spiegelman - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

Edgar Martinez - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 3%

Madeleine Lambert - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

Sydney Lockhart - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 3%

Blake West - THE RIVER - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Steven Ross - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

Blake Johnson - ROOM 214 - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Sherri Brown - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Suzy Conerly - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 2%

Hayden Cornett - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 2%

Sam Torres - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ENCORE THEATRE & GALLERY 2%

Mackey Atkinson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 2%

Valerie Brock - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 2%

Leslie Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 2%

Andrew Duxbury - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Peter Bradberry - ROOM 214 - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Leah Luker - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Whole Backstage 11%

JUNIE B JONES THE MUSICAL - Birmingham Children's Theatre 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 7%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 7%

PETER AND THE WOLF - Birmingham Children's Theatre 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Virginia Samford Theatre 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 6%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Leeds Arts Council 6%

DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 6%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 5%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Birmingham Children's Thetare 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Cloverdale Playhouse 4%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 4%

SEUSSICAL TYA - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 4%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

TEDDY BEARS PICNIC - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF - Opera Birmingham 2%

MR. CHICKEE'S FUNNY MONEY - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Northeast Alabama Community College 22%

Red Mountain Theater Company 9%

Birmingham Festival Theatre 8%

Pike Road Theatre Company 6%

Leeds Arts Council 6%

Alabama Shakespeare Festival 5%

Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Theatre Downtown 3%

BIRMINGHAM BLACK REPERTORY THEATRE COLLECTIVE 3%

Theater of Gadsden 3%

South City Theatre 3%

Birmingham Children's Theatre 3%

Virginia Samford Theater 3%

Alys Stephens Center 2%

Wetumpka Depot Theater 2%

Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

The Whole Backstage 2%

The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

The Virginia Samford Theater 1%

Community Arts Council of Blount County 1%

Southern DanceWorks 1%

ACTA Theatre 1%

Bell Tower Players 1%

Terrific New Theatre 1%



Comments

