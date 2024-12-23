Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Northeast Alabama Community College Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 21%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 8%

Taylore Kenty - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 8%

Ursula Smith - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Encore Theatre and Gallery 4%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Grace Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Jared Max Wright - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 4%

Cole Cabiness - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Daniel Harms - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 4%

Eric Jackson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 3%

Lauren Sizemore - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Brittney Grifin - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Kim Isbell - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Lindsay Renea Benton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

Sara Brians - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

Hannah Kuykendall - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 3%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Cole Cabiness - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Henry Scott - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Kim Isbell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Madison Cordi and Chloe Henson - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

McKenna Shaw - FUN HOME - University of Alabama at Birmingham 1%

Kim Isbell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Lindsay Troha - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Samford University 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Taheri - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 16%

Jessica Taheri - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 8%

Emily Gill - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 7%

Brandi McClaran - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 6%

Marilyn Locke - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

Becky Freeman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 5%

SHARON MORGAN - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 4%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 4%

Emily Blossom - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Same Torres & Sally Montgomery - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 3%

Rachel Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

Kendra Weeks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 3%

Emma Fox - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Jeanette Waterman - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Kendra Weeks - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Joy Tilley Perryman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Levi Crist - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 2%

Kyle Everett - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Kendra Weeks - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Beth Shephard - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 1%

Santana carlton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Emily Blossom - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Brittney Bodley - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 1%

Sam Torres - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 17%

PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 17%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 13%

ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 13%

HAIR SPRAY - Oxford, AL Theatre 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 6%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 6%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

LURKS BEHIND - Germaul Barnes - Southern DanceWorks 3%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Dorothy Jemison Day Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

David Callaghan - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 7%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Carlton V. Bell II - “TOPDOG/UNDERDOG” BY SUZAN LORI-PARKS - Birmingham Festival Theatre 5%

Carrie Self - ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 4%

James Keith Posey - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Bethe Ensey - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 3%

Grace Kelly - ALOCE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

Ray Taylor - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Kristy Meanor - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 3%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Chelsea Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Samuel Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Ashley Ann Woods - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Roy Lightner - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Valerie Acceta - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Henry Scott - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

James Keith Posey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Valerie Accetta/ McKenna Shaw - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Roy Lightner - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Carrie Wells - THE LIGHTNING THIEF THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Community Arts Council of Blount County 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kayleigh Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 22%

Carlton V. Bell II - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

Bart Pitchford - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 7%

Sara James & B.J. Underwood - THE CRUCIBLE - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

Tina Turley - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Curtis Frost - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Leeds Arts Council 5%

Marcus Lane - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 5%

Mike Beecham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

DENNIS McLERNON - 39 STEPS - UAB 5%

Andrew Duxbury - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 4%

Rhonda Erbrick - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 3%

Andrew Duxbury - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bell Tower Players 2%

Clay Boyce - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Clyde Hancock and Christopher Roquemore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

Kim Mason - SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Marc Raby - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Sue Ellen Gerrells - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - South City Theatre 2%

Laura Kepley - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jane Phares - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 2%

Emily Hoppe - THE TEDDY BEARS PICNIC - Birmingham Children's Thetare 1%

Ellise Mayor - THE DINING ROOM - Homewood Theatre 1%

Pat Yates - CRIMES OF THE HEART - South City Theatre 1%

Carron Clark - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Downtown 1%

Mackey Atkinson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 1%



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater Company 4%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 3%

RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater Company 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater Company 2%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 1%

FUN HOME - UAB 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 1%

LURKS BEHIND - Southern DanceWorks 1%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 17%

Rhonda Reblick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 8%

Jarrod Blackwell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Caleb Stroman - PIPPIN - The University of Montevallo 6%

Michael Gottlieb - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Ben Boyer - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

Therrin Eber - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Audrey Robinson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 4%

Andy Johnson - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 4%

Sarah Jones - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Carrie Self - ANASTASIA - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Grace Kelly & Mindy Egan - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

John D Alexander - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

KELLY ALLISON - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 3%

Keith A. Truax - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Kelly Allison - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Mike Winkleman - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

Caleb Stroman - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

David H. Jones - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Caleb Stroman - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Brandon Vick - SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Lyndell T. McDonald - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Dan Strickland - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - South City Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Stacy Morris - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 23%

Jennifer Hartsell - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 6%

Paul Skipnick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 6%

Anthony Smith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Carrie Self - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 5%

Anthony Smith - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Randy Foster - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 4%

CAROLYN VIOLI - FUN HOME - UAB 4%

Jennifer Hartsell - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 4%

Elijah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 3%

Leslie Poss - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Anthony Smith - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Amelia Wright - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Michael King - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Jay Tumminello - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Denise LaFollette - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

Michael King - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Amelia Wright and Elijah Kelly - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 2%

TOUCH - Opera Birmingham 2%

Steve Burdette - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Dee Hill - SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Sam J. Tuminello - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Sam Tumminello - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Leslie Poss - RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

John Allen Bankson - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 17%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 11%

PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 5%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 4%

MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 3%

FUN HOME - UAB 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 3%

RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 1%

COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Georgia Williams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 12%

Clay Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre 9%

Andrew Marbut - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 8%

Janie Spratley - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Allya Florence - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 4%

Alison McCartan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Caroline Suggs - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Waldrop Shattuck - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Eli Sims - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Troy McMullen - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 2%

Elijah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

Tyree Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Taylor McLendon - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Adrian Lee Bush (Lady of the Lake) - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

Greg LaFollette - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Theater of Gadsden 2%

FORD BESHIRS - FUN HOME - UAB 2%

Josh Norris - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Destiny Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Myiesha J. Duff - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Michael Burrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Leila Acheson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Willie Williams - RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Caleb Clark - DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 1%

Jermey Jefferson - COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Hannah Kuykendall - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children's Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aryn Hearn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Grania Sullivan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Olivia Hancock - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Jazmin Miller - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 6%

Stephen Means - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 6%

Shelby Waggoner - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 6%

Carl Dean - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 5%

Barry Austin - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Virginia Samford Theatre 4%

Sammy Said - CLUE - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Meagan Oliver - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 3%

David Coker - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 3%

Carol DeVelice - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Jon McClaran - 12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 3%

Blake Johnson - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 2%

Sharon Morgan - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 2%

Hillary Taylor - SILENT SKY - Wetumpka Depot Players 2%

Joy Tilley Perryman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Faith Servant - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

Todd Cerveris - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Isabelle Johnson - EVERYBODY - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

BRANDON MARQUEZ - 39 STEPS - UAB 2%

Matt McGough - 12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 2%

Autumn Brown Kisor - SYLVIA - Homewood Theatre 2%

James Billings - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 1%

Michael Doherty - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community Collegeclair 21%

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 8%

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - University of Montevallo 4%

EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 4%

THE 39 STEPS - University of Alabama at Birmingham 4%

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

EVERYBODY - University of Alabama at Birmingham 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - ACTA Theatre 3%

SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

SILENT SKY - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

PILL HILL - The University of Montevallo 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

ROOM 214 - ENCORE THEATRE & GALLERY 1%

THE RIVER - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON AGAIN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - South City Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 15%

Makenzie Green - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Sam Torres - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 7%

Bart Pitchford - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 6%

Wheeler Kincaid/Andy Fitch - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 6%

Abbi Henson, Charity Davidson, Santana Carlton - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 5%

ALAN E. SCHWANKE - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 5%

David Callaghan - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 4%

Therrin Eber - RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Ben Boyer - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Clay Boyce - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 3%

Ben Boyer - INTO THE WOODS - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Brandi McClaran - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Brandi McClaran - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Sara James - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

Kimberly Powers - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Kimberly Powers - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 2%

Alan Schwanke - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Joey Lay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

J. Scott Grinstead - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Cloverdale Playhouse 2%

Ichabod Temperance - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bell Tower Players 2%

Thomas Gary Weatherly - PETER PAN - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

T. Gary Weatherly - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%

Marcus Lane - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Ben Boyer - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 18%

Phil Lindsay - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 11%

Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

Rhonda Erbrick - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 8%

Benjo Verge - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

SAM TUMMINELLO - INTO THE WOODS - UAB 6%

David H. Jones - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Patrick MacDonald - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theater Company 4%

TOUCH - Opera Birmingham 4%

Clark French - CRIMES OF THE HEART - South City Theatre 3%

Vincent Olivieri - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

DJ Gap Toofed - LURKS BEHIND - Southern DanceWorks 3%

Patrick MacDonald - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theater, Birmingham AL 3%

Jane Shaw - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Rhonda Erbrick - THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

Rhonda Erbrick - PAGEANT - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 1%

Marc Raby - ROOM 214 - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Rhonda Erbrick - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

Bob Johnston - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Aubrey Baker - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Josh Norris - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 5%

Garan Tinsley - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 5%

Madison Hagler-Adams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Emily Adams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 4%

Jalen Brown - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Red Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Hailey Lowery - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Will Thomas - BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Amy Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Noah Kelly - ALICE BY HEART - Ghost Light Theatre Company 2%

Ally Skelton - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

David Rowland - SPAMALOT - The Wetumpka Depot 2%

MaKensey Kaye Alford - PIPPIN - University of Montevallo 2%

Delena Dean - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - University of Montevallo 2%

Aaliyah Caston - DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 2%

Andrés de Torres - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Cole Cabiness - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Sam Torres - SISTER ACT - Red Mountain Theatre Company 2%

joe chisholm - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%

Clarence Tyler - JUNIE B. JONES - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 1%

Kristen VanderWal - MATILDA - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Duxbury - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Ford Beshirs - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Garbrielle Garza - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 7%

Will Harrell - EURYDICE - University of Montevallo 6%

Aznii Frost - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 6%

Abby Sledd - EURYDICE - The University of Montevallo 5%

Jared Owens - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 5%

MORGAN DeFELICE - 39 STEPS - UAB 4%

Courtney Linam - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Claire Seibenhener - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 4%

Adam Miller - THE DIVINERS - Shelton State Theatre Department 4%

Jennifer Spiegelman - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 3%

Madeleine Lambert - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 3%

Edgar Martinez - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 3%

Hayden Cornett - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 3%

Sydney Lockhart - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College 3%

Blake West - THE RIVER - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Steven Ross - CATFISH MOON - South City Theatre 2%

Blake Johnson - ROOM 214 - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Sherri Brown - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Suzy Conerly - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 2%

Valerie Brock - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - South City Theatre 2%

Mackey Atkinson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Bell Tower Players 2%

Sam Torres - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ENCORE THEATRE & GALLERY 2%

Leslie Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Downtown 2%

Andrew Duxbury - SEVEN SANTAS - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATRE 2%

Leah Luker - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Whole Backstage 11%

JUNIE B JONES THE MUSICAL - Birmingham Children's Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE WOLF - Birmingham Children's Theatre 7%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Virginia Samford Theatre 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 6%

DISNEY & CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theater 6%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Leeds Arts Council 6%

SEUSSICAL TYA - The Actor's Charitable Theatre 5%

PETER PAN - Birmingham Children's Theatre 5%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE - Virginia Samford Theatre 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Cloverdale Playhouse 4%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Birmingham Children's Thetare 4%

BIG FISH - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 4%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Alabama Repertory Theatre Company 3%

TEDDY BEARS PICNIC - Birmingham Children's Thetare 2%

THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF - Opera Birmingham 2%

MR. CHICKEE'S FUNNY MONEY - Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Northeast Alabama Community College 21%

Red Mountain Theater Company 10%

Birmingham Festival Theatre 7%

Pike Road Theatre Company 5%

Leeds Arts Council 5%

Alabama Shakespeare Festival 5%

Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Ghost Light Theatre Company 4%

Theatre Downtown 3%

Theater of Gadsden 3%

BIRMINGHAM BLACK REPERTORY THEATRE COLLECTIVE 3%

Birmingham Children's Theatre 3%

South City Theatre 3%

Virginia Samford Theater 3%

Alys Stephens Center 3%

Wetumpka Depot Theater 2%

The Whole Backstage 2%

The Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Southern DanceWorks 1%

The Virginia Samford Theater 1%

Community Arts Council of Blount County 1%

The Cloverdale Playhouse 1%

ACTA Theatre 1%

Bell Tower Players 1%



