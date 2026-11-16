"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Shakespeare & Company Wins Five 2026 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Awards
Ariel Bock and Kate Kohler Amory shared the Outstanding Direction of a Play award for HAMLET and TWELFTH NIGHT.
Shakespeare & Company has garnered five 2026 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Awards, commonly known as the Berkies, following a ceremony held on Monday, November 9.
Shakespeare & Company's first win of the evening, Outstanding Direction of a Play, was a tie between two Company Artists: Ariel Bock, director of Season 2026's HAMLET, and Kate Kohler Amory, director of the season's outdoor Shakespeare production of TWELFTH NIGHT.
David Gow, who played the titular role in HAMLET, won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play award, while TWELFTH NIGHT won Outstanding Ensemble Performance.
The evening closed with the award for Outstanding Production of a Play, honoring Shakespeare & Company's FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE by Terrence McNally, starring Jennifer Apple and Jamal James.
The ceremony took place at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse, marking the 10th year of the Berkies. Live shows that opened between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026. Theaters within a 50-mile radius of the center of Pittsfield, Mass., were eligible for consideration, including those in Berkshire County, the Pioneer Valley, Southern Vermont, Northern Connecticut, and Eastern New York State, including the Capital District.
About Shakespeare & Company
Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 45,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.
Photo Credit: Sabrina Damms, iBerkshires
Photo Credit: Sabrina Damms, iBerkshires
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