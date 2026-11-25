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There are coconuts, cheerleaders, a falling cow, an armless and legless Black Knight, and all the wonderful craziness of the original show.

BLOC’s production of SPAMALOT fully embraces the absurdity of Monty Python’s universe, with performers who perfectly understand how this very particular type of humour works.

The orchestra, conducted by Steven De Mesmaeker, sounds great. Wonderful musicians and an exceptionally crisp orchestral sound. The brass section deserves a special mention, particularly in a score that relies so much on the "bigger than life" musical language of Broadway to reinforce its comedy.

Andy Fisk’s staging is vibrant, energetic and inventive. The set, designed by Marc Leire, although fixed throughout the show, is very well thought out and functional, accommodating the numerous locations and situations of the story as well as the large ensemble numbers.

Richard Craddock as King Arthur fits the character so naturally that one could easily imagine him being part of the original Monty Python troupe. Caitlin Mathiak as Patsy, Pieter Goossens as Sir Galahad and Valentina Santin as the Lady of the Lake also perfectly grasp the way their characters were written. There’s a particular skill needed to approach the most ridiculous situations with absolute seriousness, something these performers do extremely well.

The Lady of the Lake, whose presence dominates a lot of the first act, is beautifully interpreted by Valentina Santin. She has wonderful vocal flexibility, great stage presence and a strong personality that perfectly suits the character. Her vocal abilities allow her to fully explore the musical "extravagance" of the role.

The costumes, created by Tonia Jolly and her team, look wonderful, with a great diversity of colors, shapes and patterns. The creative direction by Josephine Draycott brings together the work of the costume, hair and makeup departments, the latter led by Felipa Ferraz and Mel Ciriaco.

Chris Harding’s lighting design, with Sergey Morozov and Wolf Baekelandt, brings precisely the Broadway feel needed for this type of musical. All these visual elements contribute enormously to the quality of the large production numbers.

Jean Emmett’s choreography is extremely funny and inventive. The movement enriches the comedy and becomes an integral part of it. The tap dance sequences also sound great, which is particularly impressive given the large number of dancers performing at the same time. Achieving that level of rhythmic precision across such a large ensemble deserves recognition.

“Knights of the Round Table” is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the first act. Amazing choreography, beautiful costumes and great singing. A genuine Broadway production number, beautifully and impeccably performed.

A special mention goes to Peter Müller and the rest of the sound team, Jeanne Robert and Janet Middleton, who are handling more than 40 microphones throughout the production. Maintaining such a full, clear and professional sound with an ensemble and orchestra of this size is quite an achievement.

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” by far the best known and most eagerly anticipated number of the musical, started off as a bit underwhelming for me. I found the energy surprisingly low during the first half of the song. Towards the end, it regained its wonderfully jolly character and the energy I’d been waiting for.

“His Name Is Lancelot,” in the second act, is an absolute feast of colors, glitter, disco moves and energy. The visual explosion of the number and the inventiveness of the choreography make it another highlight of the evening.

With this production, produced by Alexander Just and Jonathan Oakey, with stage management by Giselle Maksoud and Paul Townend, BLOC has once again demonstrated the quality of musical theatre it’s capable of producing. There are excellent performances throughout the evening, a genuine understanding of the comedic material and an impressive level of execution in the large ensemble numbers.

This is a great, high quality musical comedy that you won’t want to miss !

SPAMALOT runs from 26 to 29 November 2026 at the Centre Culturel d’Auderghem in Brussels.

Rating: 9.5 /10 (Highly Recommended for families and musical fans)

Photo Credits: Eva Konrad Just

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