FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
Performances run through 14 May 2023.
Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
Composer Robert Schumann flipped through Goethe's masterpiece and captured the essence in seven iconic scenes, navigating between opera and oratorio. According to conductor Philippe Herreweghe, these Szenen aus Goethes Faust beg for a staging. Enter: film director Julian Rosefeldt and choreographer Femke Gyselinck. Together they capture the Faustian condition in image and movement.
Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
TEMPUS FUGIT / FUTUR PROCHE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
October 21, 2022
De Belgische topchoreograaf Jan Martens is de komende seizoenen associate artist van Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. In FUTUR PROCHE bouwt hij met vijftien van onze dansers, twee kinderen en klaveciniste Goska Isphording aan een voorstelling over de nakende toekomst.
TEMPUS FUGIT / FUTUR PROCHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
October 10, 2022
De Belgische topchoreograaf Jan Martens is de komende seizoenen associate artist van Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. In FUTUR PROCHE bouwt hij met vijftien van onze dansers, twee kinderen en klaveciniste Goska Isphording aan een voorstelling over de nakende toekomst.
HET LIJFLIED is Now Playing at Nationale Opera and Ballet
October 5, 2022
In Het lijflied (The Body’s Song) you’re taken on an adventure with Ina as she journeys through her own body. You’ll see her tuning into the chatter of the almighty mind, being swept away by the deafening beat of her heart, watching as a large poo is made in her bowls, and teaming up with her white blood cells to fight off a virus. When she returns to the outside world after her exciting adventure, she understands that her body is an ally she can count on.
HET LIJFLIED Comes to Nationale Opera and Ballet
September 23, 2022
In Het lijflied (The Body’s Song) you’re taken on an adventure with Ina as she journeys through her own body. You’ll see her tuning into the chatter of the almighty mind, being swept away by the deafening beat of her heart, watching as a large poo is made in her bowls, and teaming up with her white blood cells to fight off a virus. When she returns to the outside world after her exciting adventure, she understands that her body is an ally she can count on.