"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: LES MISÉRABLES Trailer at Olney Theatre Center
The intimate new production is directed by Stephen Brackett and runs through January 31.
By: Michael Major
Olney Theatre Center debuted a trailer for its new production of LES MISÉRABLES, which is currently running. The intimate staging is directed by Tony nominee Stephen Brackett. Performances continue through January 31.
As previously reported, the production plays the Roberts Mainstage and marks the musical's 40th anniversary. The cast includes Broadway veterans Trent Saunders and Kevin S. McAllister. Olney Theatre Center is presenting LES MISÉRABLES for the first time.
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