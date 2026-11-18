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Olney Theatre Center debuted a trailer for its new production of LES MISÉRABLES, which is currently running. The intimate staging is directed by Tony nominee Stephen Brackett. Performances continue through January 31.

As previously reported, the production plays the Roberts Mainstage and marks the musical's 40th anniversary. The cast includes Broadway veterans Trent Saunders and Kevin S. McAllister. Olney Theatre Center is presenting LES MISÉRABLES for the first time.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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