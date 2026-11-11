Video: Inside CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER Designer Run at Baltimore Center Stage

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Baltimore Center Stage shared behind-the-scenes footage from a design run rehearsal of CHARMZ: The Other Reindeer, its upcoming holiday musical. The video shows the company in antlers and in costume-ready mode as the production moves toward its opening.

CHARMZ: The Other Reindeer is a world-premiere, Motown-inspired Christmas musical with original music, new characters and choreography, billed by the theatre as a show for the whole family.

The story follows a young reindeer searching for what makes him special when he lacks Rudolph's famous red nose or an obvious trait that sets him apart. BCS Executive Director Ken-Matt Martin serves as book writer and director, with original music and lyrics by Nygel D. Robinson.

The theatre describes the production as made in Baltimore, for Baltimore, and as a love letter to the city. Performances are scheduled to run November 13 through December 27 at Baltimore Center Stage.

The company previously debuted a music video for the song 'Heart to Heart,' which Robinson wrote and performed. BroadwayWorld reported that it was the first song he wrote after Stevie Walker-Webb and Ken-Matt Martin approached him with the concept for the show.

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