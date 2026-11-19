NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new trailer for CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER previews the holiday musical Baltimore Center Stage is preparing for its mainstage.

CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER is a new holiday musical with original music by Nygel D. Robinson, written for a Motown-inspired North Pole. The story centers on Charmz, a reindeer who dreams of becoming as big as Rudolph. Robinson wrote the music and lyrics, and Ken-Matt Martin wrote the book and directs. Victor Musoni is the choreographer.

The production is presented as a world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage, running Nov. 13 through Dec. 27, 2026. The theatre is positioning the musical as part of a holiday tradition for audiences.

Earlier coverage of the production includes the announcement of the cast and creative team, a music video for 'Heart to Heart', and design run rehearsal footage.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 8% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 14% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 22% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 4 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming