"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER Trailer at Baltimore Center Stage
The world-premiere holiday musical follows a reindeer with big dreams of becoming as big as Rudolph.
A new trailer for CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER previews the holiday musical Baltimore Center Stage is preparing for its mainstage.
CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER is a new holiday musical with original music by Nygel D. Robinson, written for a Motown-inspired North Pole. The story centers on Charmz, a reindeer who dreams of becoming as big as Rudolph. Robinson wrote the music and lyrics, and Ken-Matt Martin wrote the book and directs. Victor Musoni is the choreographer.
The production is presented as a world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage, running Nov. 13 through Dec. 27, 2026. The theatre is positioning the musical as part of a holiday tradition for audiences.
Earlier coverage of the production includes the announcement of the cast and creative team, a music video for 'Heart to Heart', and design run rehearsal footage.
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