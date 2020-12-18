Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Baltimore!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 34%

Children's Playhouse of Maryland 18%

Laura Woods 9%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance with Me School of Dance 34%

Authentic Community Theatre 22%

Movement Lab 18%



Best Ensemble

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 15%

FIGHTASIA III - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic community theatre - 2019 6%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Maryland Renaissance Festival 44%

Motor House Baltimore (Joe Squared) 17%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%



Best Theatre Staff

Authentic community theatre 16%

Baltimore Center Stage 15%

Street Lamp Productions 14%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ArtsCentric Summer Institute 24%

Authentic community theatre 14%

Childrens Playhouse of Maryland Summer Camp 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 17%

Barbara Szaro - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 13%

Wil E. Crowther - DISASTER - Cockpit In Court - 2020 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 26%

Tyrell Stanley - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 21%

Gary Deiter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cockpit In Court - 2020 20%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 20%

Kelly Moreland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 13%

Jennifer Gusso - Thirteen - Act With Me at Dance With Me School of Dance - 2020 5%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennifer Gusso - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 22%

Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 20%

Shirley Basfield Dunlap - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 11%



Favorite Social Media

ArtsCentric 36%

Street Lamp Productions 17%

Baltimore Center Stage 12%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Everyman Theatre 42%

Laura Malkus 29%

Meredith Garner 19%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020 34%

Corey Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ArtsCentric - 2019 23%

Tyrell Stanley - BEEHIVE - Spotlighters Theatre - 2019 13%



Original Script Of The Decade

Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020 20%

Thomas Plott - FIGHTASIA 3 - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 19%

Keenan Scott II - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage - 2019 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Bryan Jeffery Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 13%

Mo Tacka - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 10%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 23%

HEATHERS - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 7%

RENT - Authentic community theatre - 2019 6%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 22%

ROMEO & JULIET - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 16%

THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theater Morgan - 2020 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 18%

Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR - Cockpit In Court - 2019 14%

Tim Jones - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 13%



Sound Design of the Decade

Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 52%

Max Garner - SPHERE: THE THELONIOUS MONK STORY - Arena Players - 2012 11%

Shanika Freeman - VARIATIONS ON MYTH - Rapid Lemon Productions - 2019 9%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 20%

Authentic community theatre 11%

Street Lamp Productions 10%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Maryland State Arts Council 32%

Everyman Theatre 14%

Motor House Baltimore 13%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Anitra McKinney - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 15%

Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 13%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 12%

