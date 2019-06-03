Tickets On Sale This Thursday For HAMILTON At The Hippodrome

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Broadway Across America, and Hippodrome President, Ron Legler, announced today that tickets for HAMILTON will be available online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9. Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre- registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Jeffrey Seller states, "Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier."

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins now and will close Monday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltonbal to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Wednesday, May 8 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances June 25 - July 21, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $81.50 - $189, with a select number of $424.50 premium seats available and a select number of $450.50 seats available in the grand suite section. Ticket prices include any applicable fees from Ticketmaster. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

A limited number of tickets will be available at The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N Eutaw St.) Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 11 am - 3 pm.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, which just opened in Chicago, takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through an immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated in part by Mr. Miranda. For more information about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: www.HamiltonMusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You