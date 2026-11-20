"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Talent Machine Company to Stage FROSTY FOLLIES at Arundel High School
The 35th anniversary production features Rudolph, Frosty and a cast of performers ages 7 to 18, with ASL interpretation and an Alumni Day.
The Talent Machine Company is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its annual Holiday Spectacular with performances of Frosty Follies 2026, a high-energy production filled with music, dance, laughter and seasonal magic, December 17–20 at Arundel High School in Gambrills.
This year's production blends the old with the new, bringing back favorite songs, dances and characters that have delighted generations of audiences while introducing a few surprises along the way. Rudolph, Frosty, Santa's lively elves and a talented cast of young performers ages 7–18 will bring the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life in a festive celebration for the whole family.
“For 35 years, our Holiday Spectacular has been a cherished tradition for families throughout the region,” said Lea Capps, President and Artistic Director of The Talent Machine Company. “We're excited to celebrate this milestone by bringing back some audience favorites while creating new holiday memories at this year's venue, Arundel High School.”
Only six performances are scheduled this year, making early ticket purchases especially important. All tickets are just $20.
Performance Schedule — December 17–20, 2026
- Thursday, December 17 — 7 p.m.
- Friday, December 18 — 7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 19 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, December 20 — 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday, December 19, will also be Alumni Day, welcoming former Talent Machine performers and their families to both performances for a special reunion and lobby photo opportunity. The 2 p.m. performance will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, with designated seating available for the best view of the interpreters.
Performances will take place at Arundel High School, 1001 Annapolis Road (Route 175), Gambrills, MD. The show runs approximately two hours plus a 15-minute intermission.
Frosty Follies 2026 is directed by Lea Capps, Sarah Johansen and Tabitha Tuttle, with music direction by Kelly Brown and Cyndi Wallman. Sarah, Tabitha and Kelly are Talent Machine alumni.
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