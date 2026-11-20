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The Talent Machine Company is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its annual Holiday Spectacular with performances of Frosty Follies 2026, a high-energy production filled with music, dance, laughter and seasonal magic, December 17–20 at Arundel High School in Gambrills.

This year's production blends the old with the new, bringing back favorite songs, dances and characters that have delighted generations of audiences while introducing a few surprises along the way. Rudolph, Frosty, Santa's lively elves and a talented cast of young performers ages 7–18 will bring the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life in a festive celebration for the whole family.

“For 35 years, our Holiday Spectacular has been a cherished tradition for families throughout the region,” said Lea Capps, President and Artistic Director of The Talent Machine Company. “We're excited to celebrate this milestone by bringing back some audience favorites while creating new holiday memories at this year's venue, Arundel High School.”

Only six performances are scheduled this year, making early ticket purchases especially important. All tickets are just $20.

Performance Schedule — December 17–20, 2026

Thursday, December 17 — 7 p.m.

Friday, December 18 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 — 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, will also be Alumni Day, welcoming former Talent Machine performers and their families to both performances for a special reunion and lobby photo opportunity. The 2 p.m. performance will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, with designated seating available for the best view of the interpreters.

Performances will take place at Arundel High School, 1001 Annapolis Road (Route 175), Gambrills, MD. The show runs approximately two hours plus a 15-minute intermission.

Frosty Follies 2026 is directed by Lea Capps, Sarah Johansen and Tabitha Tuttle, with music direction by Kelly Brown and Cyndi Wallman. Sarah, Tabitha and Kelly are Talent Machine alumni.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 8% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 14% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 THE THREE MUSKETEERS MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 22% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 4 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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