The Cumberland Theatre To Host Second Annual Mini Wine Festival In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cumberland Theatre will be hosting the Second Annual Mini Wine Festival on Saturday, May 31st in Downtown Cumberland. Join us on the patio at Ristorante Ottaviani for an afternoon of music, wine and fun. Taste a diverse collection of 16 wines while listening to live music and dining on delicious pizzas, pastas and more.

All ticket and bottle sales benefit the Cumberland Theatre. Ticket includes souvenir wine glass, tasting of 16 wines and live musical entertainment. Additional beverages and food may be purchased at Ristorante Ottaviani or Ottaviani Tasting Room & Lounge.

Ristorante Ottaviani is located at 25 North Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502. Must be 21 years old to consume alcoholic beverages.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby