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Strand Theater to Open Season 19 With MARY: BEFORE THE WORD BECAME FLESH in Baltimore

Holloway directs and choreographs the workshop, which is the first phase of a three-year development process.

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Strand Theater to Open Season 19 With MARY: BEFORE THE WORD BECAME FLESH in Baltimore

The Strand Theater Company will launch its 19th consecutive Season, titled Of Origin and Memory, as Baltimore's premiere women-centric theatre company, with the original dance theater workshop production of Mary: Before the Word Became Flesh conceived by Sandra L. Holloway and e'-Marcus Harper-Short.

Under the direction of Sandra L. Holloway (Rarefied Air, Her Portmanteau),

Mary: Before the Word Became Flesh will run December 4-20, 2026, Fridays, Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm, at the Strand Theater in Hamilton. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish, starting at $10.

About the show:

Mary: Before the Word Became Flesh is an evocative, movement- and music-driven workshop production, featuring an original score and live percussion developed in collaboration with Benjamin Sands. Grounded in ritual, contemporary dance, choral narrative, and spoken word, the work imagines the untold interior life of Mary prior to the Nativity. Stripping away centuries of static iconography, the production explores a young woman navigating divine calling, societal scrutiny, bodily vulnerability, state surveillance, and communal solidarity. Through dynamic choreography and raw ensemble storytelling, the piece investigates timeless human experiences: fear, obedience, resistance, maternal resilience, and sacred destiny.

Developmental Context: A Three-Year Artistic Arc:

This workshop presentation at The Strand Theater represents the foundational Phase One of a three-year development process. Rather than a fully finished, full-length theatrical run, this workshop serves as an open artistic laboratory. Over a three-year arc, the creative team will iteratively shape, deepen, and expand the narrative, choreography, and musical score—using the emotional resonance, community dialogue, and critical witness of our audiences to directly guide future phases of the work.

Cast features:

Caroline Chavasse, Alexis Davol, Milo Docher, Kai Horton, Micha, Jose Rufino, Brent Warren II, and Asia Webster

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Performance Dates/Times:

Ticket Prices: Pay-What-You-Wish, starting at $10

Click Here to Get Tickets


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