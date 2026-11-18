"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Sugarplums, Snowflakes, & Holiday Magic at Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Your family's favorite new holiday tradition is waiting! Experience The Nutcracker in Annapolis, December 12–20.
Your family's favorite new holiday tradition is waiting! Experience The Nutcracker by Ballet Theatre of Maryland in Annapolis, December 12–20. Purchase Tickets
Step into the magic of the holiday season with The Nutcracker from Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Performances run December 12–20 in Annapolis, offering a festive outing for families looking to start a new seasonal tradition.
Ballet Theatre of Maryland brings its production of The Nutcracker to Annapolis for a run spanning December 12 through December 20, part of the company's Season 26/27 lineup.
Tickets are available now. Purchase Tickets for The Nutcracker and make this holiday season your family's new favorite tradition.
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