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Your family's favorite new holiday tradition is waiting! Experience The Nutcracker by Ballet Theatre of Maryland in Annapolis, December 12–20. Purchase Tickets

Step into the magic of the holiday season with The Nutcracker from Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Performances run December 12–20 in Annapolis, offering a festive outing for families looking to start a new seasonal tradition.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland brings its production of The Nutcracker to Annapolis for a run spanning December 12 through December 20, part of the company's Season 26/27 lineup.

Tickets are available now. Purchase Tickets for The Nutcracker and make this holiday season your family's new favorite tradition.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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