Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Brooklyn Raga Massive

Rite of Summer Music Festival continues its ninth stellar season with Brooklyn Raga Massive performing two free shows of In D, their own composer-sanctioned version of Terry Riley's epic In C on Saturday, August 10th at 1pm and 3pm. Taking place at Nolan Park on Governors Island, Rite of Summer presents free outdoor concerts through September curated by Co-Artistic Directors Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen. In a locale The New York Times has called a "Playground for the Arts," the aim of the Festival is simple: to present the highest quality live performances, and to bring free contemporary classical music to as many people as possible in a relaxed, fun, outdoor setting.

On Saturday, September 7th, Sirius Quartet will celebrate the release of their new album titled New World exploring the personal and political challenges of life in the 21st century.

Rite of Summer shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1pm and 3pm, for each respective date in Nolan Park. Audiences should feel free to walk by, stop and listen, lay down a picnic blanket and relax, eat lunch, mingle, and take in these engaging live performances.

Governors Island is a short 8-minute ferry ride from the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan, located at 10 South Street (Subway: 1 to South Ferry; R/W to Whitehall Street; 4/5 to Bowling Green; Bus: M15, M20, M55) and a 3-minute ride from Brooklyn Bridge Park, where ferries leave from Pier 6 on weekends only (Subway: 2/3/4/5 to Borough Hall; R to Court Street; Bus: B61 and B63). Concerts are free; ferries are $3 after 12pm (free from 10am-12pm on weekends). For a full ferry schedule, please visit www.govisland.com.

For more information, visit www.riteofsummer.com.







Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You