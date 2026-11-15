Review: UNOFFICIAL! IMPROVISED MUSICAL IS OFFICIALLY A HIT! at Baltimore Improv Group

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Would you rather be stuck in the woods with a bear, a man from Tinder, or a park ranger with an eight-pack? Unofficial! endeavors to answer this question and so many more with its once-in-a-lifetime improvised musical.

Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) has historically put out hit after hit, with fresh and upcoming comedic talent at their downtown location a stone’s throw away from Penn Station. Unofficial! was no exception, providing a half-hour of nonstop laughter for the world’s best price: free!

Unfortunately for those not at last Thursday’s showing of Unofficial!, this improvised musical about one young woman’s quest of navigating relationships while walking (and walking, and walking) through a national park will never be seen the same way again. Improvisation is a magical artform in many ways, not least of all because the exact circumstances can never be repeated the same way twice; actors Melissa Eagan, Melanie Kozel, Mark Blackman, and Alexa Sciuto - along with the incredibly talented Brian E. Young on keys - will never be in front of the same audience, given the same prompt of “national park,” and improvise the exact same dialogue and songs based on that prompt as they did on that kismet night in mid-November — and if they do, there may be serious reason to look into the existence of time travel, or to study the photographic quality of the performers’ brains.

Fortunately for those who did not witness the star-quality and comedic tour-de-force of the Unofficial! cast and crew, it lives on in the hearts and minds of those in attendance - especially when they are swarmed by bees, or fall head over heels for a stranger with questionable allegiance to nature’s hibernators. Even more fortunately, BIG has many more incredible shows coming up in the near future that are guaranteed to be just as hilarious (if not less wildlife-filled) as Unofficial!, including Bah Humbug! An Improvised Spoof of “A Christmas Carol” later this November, and The Roast of Santa Claus in mid-December.

Go support local talent and catch a show (or two!) at BIG this winter!

Tickets and showtimes can be found at https://www.bigimprov.org/shows

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