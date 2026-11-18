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What do you get when you cross your local cool moms and aunties with: highland cows, sticky amphibians, Arsenio Hall, and Stanley cups filled with holy water?

The answer is probably not suitable for work. But it does make for a phenomenal comedy show!

Last Friday, That’s What SHE Said (TWSS), a resident improv team at Maryland Ensemble Theatre, took to the stage with Baltimore’s own Landlines improv team to put on a production whose likeness will never be replicated the same way again. After all, it’s improv - if it’s the same way a second time, something’s gone terribly wrong.

The show was a little over an hour long, with thirty minutes from each respective team and a final performance featuring all performers onstage together. Landlines’ four performers - Arnee Simmons, Etta Monique, Sheena Everly, and Rudell Screven - took the lead with the same record store scene four times, progressively done in shorter increments. Their ability to turn a minute-long exchange into seven seconds should be studied by both geriatric politicians and repetitious grandparents alike. It set the precedent immediately that this team knew their stuff, and that the next hour was going to be one full of belly laughs and unparalleled comedic timing.

Each subsequent scene they performed built off of the talent showcased in the scene prior, and was not only funny, but also often educational; thanks to Landlines, dozens of men now know how to assist their significant others in choosing where to eat. On behalf of partners everywhere: Thank you, Landlines!

After a phenomenal half-hour with Landlines, the TWSS team picked up the mantle with their three performers (Molly Parchment, Laura Stark, and Jess Taylor) delivering long-form improv scenes based on a simple prompt: “What is something you find in your junk drawer at home?” By creating not just one, but several nuanced (and brilliantly hilarious) storylines out of just that prompt, TWSS confirms that it’s not just rags that can be turned into riches - keychains and stamps can be, too.

It seems that there is nothing TWSS cannot turn into mind-bogglingly-astonishing wittiness; somehow, junk drawer contents became characters that included bratty postal workers and members of a goat cult. The finale of the show was a display of the irresistible force paradox in action; the unstoppable force of Landlines met with the immovable object of TWSS to create such a cataclysmic sensation that one has to wonder if something so magnificent, so spectacular, so awe-strikingly genius…can truly exist on this planet, let alone in somewhere as locally accessible as Frederick, Maryland. Yet, Landlines and TWSS make it clear that comedy miracles can happen every day in the most unsuspecting of places.

Despite the fact that every associated word with this show makes it sound more and more like a fever nightmare (sorry to the members of TWSS and Landlines who will henceforth come up in Google searches for “goat cult” because of this article), the show was a fever dream from which audience members will never want to wake up.

See genius in action with Landlines, That’s What SHE Said, and Maryland Ensemble Theatre by staying in touch with them:

Landlines - @landlinesimprov on Instagram

That’s What SHE Said - @thats_what_she_said_met on Instagram

Maryland Ensemble Theatre - @marylandensemble and @metcomedynight on Instagram

Information and tickets for upcoming shows at Maryland Ensemble Theatre can be found here: Tickets | Maryland Ensemble Theatre

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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