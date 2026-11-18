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Stephen Sondheim, the theatrical genius that he was, wrote Into the Woods. On the surface a mash up of classic fairy tales such as, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel, but this show contains many layers. The performance I attended had several schools attend and had a quick talk back with the cast after. One student asked the question, "What do the woods represent to you?", the answer from the cast, Life. The themes are dark and gritty, twist and turns, and just when you think you've gotten your happily ever after, Act II.

The Center for the Arts at CCBC Cantonville and their entire cast and crew surprised me in a great way. Having a Theatre degree myself, it was nice to compare schools and how they handled such a show as this. First off I was impressed with the staging itself. They had pieces flying in, a chicken on wheels, a device to make Milky White fall over, projection for the giant, and microphones for the actors. This may sound like weird things to be impressed by, but for a college level I was very surprised that they had the ability to do all of this. I will say there were some sound issues that made it a bit hard to hear certain actors and the lighting had a few dark spots on the stage that hindered seeing the actors. That being said, I do think there was some great uses of darkness on the stage that helped create the feel of the woods and the danger within. They even had a live pit that they played around, and tried not to fall into.

This cast had some great talent and I honestly think there were a several actors that I could see having very successful careers in the field. They all seemed to really be having a great time in this final performance. I did get to chat with a few afterwards and asked them what was something that happened in rehearsals that will stick with them from this show. I was told a story about how one cast member mistakenly called Milky White, Michael White. And now that will stick with me too.

Director Jen Rabbitt Ring did an amazing job bringing this large cast and crew together to create something magical. Jen talked about how the college really tries to create a sense of community and belonging. So much so, that they bring back alumni to participate in productions. I think this is fantastic and really shows what a caring mentor can do for someone long term. From having to replace actors, pit members, musical directors, working around college schedules, and joining alumni and faculty, I applaud Jen for what she was able to create. I know it was a giant task.

The show itself is loved by many since it's Broadway opening in 1987. It won three Tony Awards, including Best Score and Best Book for Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. As one of the cast members implored during the talk back, please revisit it again and again. As we go through life and we have new experiences, we relate to different parts of the show. Getting to be in a theater with a bunch of teenage students, it was intriguing to see which parts they reacted to vs the adults in the audience. I would be interested to hear from them in 10 or 15 years and see what they take from the show at that time.

As for the performers, I have to mention how talented Molly Curtis and Daisy Mears were in their portrayals as The Witch and Cinderella. Not only because of their incredible singing voices, but the movement and nuances they brought to the characters. They weren't afraid to make choices and really go for it. I didn't feel like I was watching someone trying to "act", which can sometimes be the case with younger actors, but I was watching them become the character. I do hope they pursue the arts further. And a shout out to Jake Martak as Cinderella's Prince, this was his first stage performance and I think he did great.

I am very impressed overall by the program at CCBC and would highly recommend checking out one of their upcoming performances. They will be performing Come From Away in March 2027.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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