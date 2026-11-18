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Hell's Kitchen follows a young girl, Ali, who is searching for her place in this world. Growing up in the Hell's Kitchen area of NYC, Ali meets and learns from a variety of personalities and artists in her building and the streets outside. She learns how to love and be accepted through her intriguing family dynamic, a somewhat overprotective mother who remembers what it was like to be a 17 year old girl and a father who isn't around or follows through on his promises. Her first love with a man named Knuck, her mentorship from a pianist named Miss Liza Jane, and her friends who support her, but also call her out when she's being a little ridiculous.

The North American tour is in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theater from November 17th until the 22nd so grab your tickets now if you haven't already!

Hell's kitchen was inspired by Alicia Key's life and the music that she has written for the show, as well as some of her most famous songs, create an emotional ride that will leave you wanting to go out and create your own empire state of mind. The story is being told by our main character Ali. stepping in and out to comment to the audience about her experiences. The book was written by Kristoffer Diaz, a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Camille A Brown's chorography was stunning. The mix of contemporary, ballet, hip hop, tap, jazz, traditional African, which she has coined as "Camille" was absolutely mesmerizing. The precision of the ensemble dancers and the influence from her own life growing up in NYC in the 80's and 90's is something that will stick with you.

For this particular performance, Emily Kristen Morris was out for the role of Jersey, her understudy Tyler Olshansky-Bailon took the stage and blew us away! Tyler's performance gave me the next Shoshanna Bean vibes. Her voice was insane and she took us on emotional journeys, laughing, crying, even being a little bit sexy. This is someone to watch for!

Roz White as Miss Liza Jane changed us all with her performance. She commanded that stage every second she was on. Every song she sang was powerful, and raw. You could hear the audience weeping, cheering, and everything in between. She touched our hearts and for that alone, I am glad I was able to witness this production.

Honestly the entire production was incredible. The energy was high, the audience was loving it, and even the actors said afterward that the audience's energy helped them ramp up and put on a great performance. My only critique was with the spotlight, but I have to give them some slack as it was their first show in a new space.

Going in I was only somewhat familiar with the show. I had never seen it or listened to the original Broadway cast recording. I knew it was involved with Alicia Keys and that was about the extent of my knowledge. Growing up in the middle of Michigan, a very different upbringing than Hell's Kitchen, it moved me to tears to watch the struggles of the characters in the show. Not having experienced them personally, it made my heart want to reach out and hug everyone. Being in Baltimore for the show, and the audience that was there, I felt connected to a group of people in a way that I never had before. It's powerful when a show can bring different groups of people together in a new way. It's something special that happens in Theatre and it needs to be protected. Please keep supporting your local artists, attend as many shows as you can, and learn something from people who may be different than you. I honestly think that's what our country needs more of today more than ever.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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