Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dundalk Community Theatre and PLANET CLAIRE at Maryland Ensemble Theatre

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The term “jukebox musical” has been with us since the 1960s, joining theatergoers’ vocabularies perhaps a decade after the term’s namesake, the jukebox, became a feature of American life, especially if that life was lived in diners. Strangely, the term shows no sign of losing its currency even after jukeboxes themselves (coin-operated, menu-based, public music delivery systems) have become as uncommon as stick shifts. The jukebox musical, a form of sung drama structured in some way around a “songbook,” most typically the output of one artist or act, shows no sign of leaving us.

This last weekend, central Maryland theatergoers could choose between two specimens of the genre: Escape to Margaritaville, based of course on the songs of the late and lamented Jimmy Buffett, and Planet Claire, founded on the oeuvre of The B-52’s (yes, the incorrectly-used apostrophe is a part of the group’s official name). Both musicals certainly were fun, though one was much more fun than the other.

Escape to Margaritaville, this staging of which runs for another week at Dundalk Community College under the auspices of the Dundalk Community Theatre, comes to us after professional productions including a shortish Broadway run (124 official performances) preceded by spells in La Jolla, New Orleans, Houston, and Chicago. It’s fair to say that the original version did not win universal praise from the critics, but a common theme in their comments was that Jimmy Buffett fans would still find plenty to like in it. I concur.

I wouldn’t call myself a true Parrothead (I never got around to attending a Jimmy Buffett concert while I had the chance), but I do frequently listen to the Margaritaville channel on Sirius, enough to have internalized the lyrics to most of the songs. So I knew coming in that, in keeping with many of the songs, the setting would be tropical, there would be drinking and what Jimmy himself demurely called screwing, and that there would be a largely celebratory atmosphere punctuated by a few moments of subdued introspection. What I could only speculate about, when I first heard about the original Broadway production, was what dramatic framework would be imposed on this material and the songs to make it cohere.

There aren’t that many options in the world of jukebox musicals. They may come packaged as artist bios displaying varying degrees of fidelity to the actual facts of the artist’s life (Jersey Boys or Beautiful, for instance, built around the stories of The Four Seasons and Carol King, respectively). Or they can come as make-believe concerts by the artist involved (e.g. Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill). And there are original stories that simply try to weave elements of the artist’s songbook into an original tale. This show takes the latter course.

Which means that Margaritaville must spin a story that somehow incorporates a number of songs that tell stories of their own (as Buffett’s songs tended to do), and find ways of accommodating them all within the same plot, functionally meaning, in this case, that the songs end up dictating the plot. Hence there has to be a volcano (you surely know which song demands that, and what the volcano will be called upon to do), there has to be an old guy who is looking back at a life filled with happiness and tragedy, and there has to be a shaker of salt which gets misplaced, etc. And I just mentioned tragedy, but there can’t be much of it, not in a show like this, because that would dispel the atmosphere Buffett usually cultivated. On the contrary, if there are romances (three of them by my count), they all have to end happily, as in at the altar. Not since the end of a Shakespeare comedy has there been so much resort to weddings as plot resolutions. And if it’s not a wedding, it’s a cheeseburger, which works almost as well: an improbably effective antidote to mischance and unhappiness.

In short, the creators of the show, Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, have taken on a demanding project here and not exactly risen to its challenges, resorting instead to forced and/or hackneyed contrivances too much of the time. (That said, I will acknowledge one moment of astonishing brilliance; be on the lookout for a tap dance of zombie insurance agents. Not even Shakespeare came up with one of those.)

One of the many things many people, including fans, didn’t necessarily recognize about Buffett was what a consummate professional he was. He only sounded casual and dissolute; actually his voice was a marvelously expressive tool, and his delivery was quite precise. He was a jester who yet could fly close to the sun of seriousness and tears and not be melted by it. And his whole project only worked when the words were said and sung just so. His slapdash appearance was a charming fake. You probably can’t deploy his words and music nearly as effectively with someone else’s voice.

This company doesn’t boast a similar performer with that voice or that persona, though Josh Schoff, in the role of Tully, who becomes a singer/songwriter in the course of the proceedings, appropriately comes closest. He did okay, but only as a placeholder; he wasn’t trying to be Buffett, and they weren’t his songs. The performer who came closest to delivering Buffett’s personality looked and sounded nothing like him: Deja Lewter as Marley, big, Black, female and ebullient, who lit up the stage and infused it somehow with Buffett’s spirit almost every moment she was on.

Samantha Melkonian and Cayley Hauser, the two female leads, bring an unformed kind of perkiness to their respective roles, which is all that’s written into them. They sing fine, but we’re supposed to buy into the notion of one of them as a scientist, and the other as engaged to an unbelievably sexist and borderline abusive lout before coming to this island, and based on this script it’s hard to accept either of these things. And the notion that the path to happiness for either of them is to exchange rings with the characters they’re ultimately paired with – well, the script fails to make that case convincingly either.

The songs are good, and the musicians, under the baton of Jarrett Rettman, are really good, but they’re not sufficient to turn this songbook into a successful jukebox musical.

And, speaking of jukeboxes, consider the 1989 B-52’s song “Love Shack,” which contains these lines:

Hop in my Chrysler, it's as big as a whale. It's about to set sail

I got me a car, like, it seats about 20,

So come on and bring your jukebox money.

You may remember the image from this song’s original music video of the four members of the B-52’s (one of the original five had died a few years earlier) singing and playing that song while waving happily from a convertible, roller-coaster style; that image is referenced at the outset of Planet Claire, which conveys a different set of travelers in an open car, most notably Claire (Julia Medina), a young woman who serves table at the Love Shack, a restaurant as in the song. Claire’s problem is essentially that she’s being disrespected by the Posers, a crew of youngsters who hang out there, plus fellow-employee Jo (Delaney Goodwin), who are jointly working to make Claire’s life impossible. And so, eventually, back into the car she goes, but not for long, because there’s quite a wreck.

This being science fiction, we don’t know how it all works, exactly, but when Claire comes to after the crash she’s in a strange world somewhat reminiscent of ours, in that all the characters look physically like the denizens of the “real-world” Love Shack, but their terrestrial names are all jumbled up, they dress differently (better and more colorfully), and Claire and the guy who’s Claire’s love interest (a prince of the realm in this land) is in a triangle of which Claire seems to constitute the losing vertex, while Oj (Delaney Goodwin again), at the other corner of the triangle, is not only winning the struggle but also packing lethal heat. In short, we’ve moved from possibly the world of oh, I don’t know, the 1955 of Back to the Future -- to something reminiscent of a musically hip Hunger Games. Of course it’s all going to work out, and at the end everyone will be back in this world, alive and grooving to “Roam” (after this show my new favorite B-52’s song). In the process, though, Claire will have developed more of an independent spirit and greater self-confidence.

Given this barebones description, the story might seem as insubstantial as that in Margaritaville, but I found it more interesting. Director and principal book author Tad Janes (also founding producing artistic director of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre among other accomplishments) is working from a deep identification with the body of music that has inspired the show. It’s frivolous, okay, but somehow it’s a serious kind of frivolity. The key may be the double plot, set partly in our world, where the antagonists are young women playing the kinds of power games we’re familiar with from Heathers or Mean Girls, the underlying joke of which is that such games are actually enormously consequential, and actually a lot like the behavior of predatory animals. When the same performers enact the exoplanetary version of the same thing, it’s even more imposing, comedy format or no.

It must also be said that The B-52’s’s queer sensibility (only one member of the band is straight) informs the show. The party-like gay energy the show imparts to both of its settings just beats the more laid-back and frankly by-the-numbers-sraight ambiance of Margaritaville.

And speaking of the songs, the band here, under music director Matthew Dohm, was powerful, while the choreography by Julie Herber, was exceptional.

I would have heartily recommend this show to you, except for the fact that it closed on schedule, right after the performance I caught. So I can only say hail and farewell to it. But it might come around again; it’s had two previous Maryland stagings. Here’s hoping for another.

Escape to Margaritaville, book by Greg Garcia & Mike O’Malley, music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, directed by Albert J. Boeren, presented by Dundalk Community Theatre through November 8 at John E. Ravekes Theatre, Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21222. Tickets $18-$25 at 443-840-ARTS or www.ccbctickets.com . Strobe lights, drinking, adult situations.

Planet Claire, book by Tad Janes with additional material by Gené Fouché and Tim King, directed by Tad Janes, presented by Maryland Ensemble Theatre and Theatre FCC, closed October 31.

Escape to Margaritaville photo credit: Trent Haines-Hopper.

Planet Claire photo credit: Alan Kayanan.

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