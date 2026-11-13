Review: DIFFERENT WORDS FOR HAPPINESS at Everyman Theatre

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A ringing phone in the middle of the night is one of the most dreaded events in anyone’s life. It’s almost never good news, unless you’re waiting on a birth announcement, confirmation that you’ve won the Nobel Prize, or word that you’ve been nominated for some prestigious award. More often, it’s not good news. Elderly people tend to answer those nocturnal calls without saying hello, going straight to “Who died?”

But if you’re a young person who’s been ghosted by an ex who disappeared a year ago without so much as a goodbye, the response is more realistically somewhere between relief that the caller isn’t dead (though that can change during the conversation) and pure fury that the miscreant chose the middle of the night to resurface. Suddenly, feelings you’ve only recently learned to manage without crying, wanting to break something, or doing something equally drastic come rushing back.

And that ghosted-ex scenario is exactly how the seriously funny, comically tragic world premiere of Different Words for Happiness opens at Everyman.

This production is a testament to Everyman's commitment to the Baltimore theatre community and to the direction the company is taking under its new Artistic Director, Brandon Weinbrenner. By including resident company member Katie Kleiger's play in its 2026/2027 season lineup, Everyman has once again demonstrated its willingness to give new work a place on its stage. Although the play has previously received readings in Washington, D.C., and New York City, this fully staged production is being billed as its world premiere.

Katie Kleiger has been a professional actor and playwright for more than 20 years. This production will go a long way toward solidifying her place in the pantheon of theatre makers in Baltimore and well beyond.

Different Words for Happiness is a searing portrait of multiple layers of betrayal and fidelity, and the wreckage that can result from both. When the phone rings in Ava's darkened bedroom, the last person she expects to hear from is Nathan, her erstwhile lover and now ex. Having not heard from him in a year, her surprise quickly gives way to anger and resentment. And when he first tells her he's on his way to see her, only to abruptly change course during the two-hour drive from Louisville to Cincinnati and head back home, Ava hatches a scheme that becomes the heart of the drama.

Nathan is married to Eleanor and, despite having told Ava for three years that he would leave his wife for her, he never did. Instead, he disappeared, leaving her without so much as an explanation for the next year. Before the phone call ends, Ava tells him she's going to inform his wife about their four-year affair (the year he spent ghosting her notwithstanding).

She then drives to Louisville, intent on confronting the wife about her now-defunct relationship with Nathan. As it turns out, the wife, Eleanore, is a gynecologist, and Ava has made an appointment to see her. But her primary reason for the visit isn't an examination; it's a showdown. Nevertheless, she submits to the examination, only to discover that Eleanore is seven months pregnant.

Under the guise of making small talk, the two women discuss health issues, while Ava asks seemingly innocent questions and tries to figure out what to do next. A confrontation suddenly seems, at the very least, rather rude under the circumstances, what with Eleanore's pregnancy and all.

The examination ends, with test results pending. When we next see the two women, they're back in the doctor's office, where Ava learns that her routine tests have come back positive for cancer. What follows is an unlikely friendship that allows both women to reveal increasingly intimate details about their lives. Before the play ends, secrets are exposed, old feelings are dredged up, some truly bad karaoke is sung, and there's even a punch in the face that you know is coming but still lands with a sting. How these two women, each at an extremely vulnerable point in her life, come to cross paths at the intersection of one woman's husband and the other's former lover makes for a theatrical experience that is touchingly poignant, funny, heartfelt, and deeply emotional.

Director Laura Kepley has done an outstanding job guiding Kleiger's script to fruition as a fully realized theatrical work. While the pacing occasionally slows a bit, those moments are noticeable primarily because of the breakneck speed at which the rest of the show proceeds. With a woman seven months pregnant and a cancer patient navigating an increasingly complicated relationship, you can't keep the emotional temperature at fever pitch for an hour and forty minutes without allowing for a little breathing room. I, for one, welcomed those quieter moments.

The cleverly designed set by Daniel Ettinger was just right – there’s even a line when Eleanor visits Ava’s apartment saying, “About what I expected,” referring to the ‘lived-in look of the set. Other locales were more suggested but always entirely appropriate. And speaking of clever executions, I loved the traveling LED outlines that delineated areas of the stage, the work of talented lighting designer Juan M. Juarez.

Two positions that rarely get called out are Intimacy and Fights. Keeping actors safe and comfortable with physical contact is an important job and Sierra Young’s intimacy coaching, coupled with Lewis Shaw’s fight staging, were exceptionally well done.

In a piece that tells a well-known story, it can be tricky to navigate new territory. There is nothing new about a wronged wife discovering her husband’s infidelity (or vice versa for that matter.) Nor is there anything particularly earth-shattering about the story of ‘the other woman’ intending vengefully to confront her rival. Where this playwright breaks new ground is in the way she introduces another twist: the mistress—and we really do need to come up with a better word than that hoary old moniker—loses her nerve about confronting the wife when she learns that said wife is seven months pregnant, only to discover that she has cancer. It’s an interesting turn of events, made all the more compelling by the cancer diagnosis that follows.

Maboud Ebrahimzadeh does a fine job as Nathan. I found his posturing entirely believable. He’s a jerk, but there’s an almost childlike appeal behind all that macho posing—almost as if he’s asking not just Ava, but the audience, to forgive him. Plus, he’s kind of hot, so it’s not such a stretch to see him as something other than an outright villain.

Megan Anderson’s Eleanor is a multilayered portrait of a professional doctor, full of soothing words and support for the woman she has no idea was her husband's affair partner. As the truth about her strained relationship with him gradually comes to light, Anderson allows the emotions to build to the boiling point. I rarely condone histrionics unless there is genuine justification for them and a convincing depiction of the emotions behind them. Ms. Anderson demonstrates just how powerful they can be when done well. A real star turn.

Em Whitworth is so perfect in the role of Ava that it makes me wonder if the part was written with her in mind. She captures that thirty-something persona beautifully and reminded me of a dear friend who went through a similar experience of being “the other woman” and eventually finding the fortitude to do something about it. The discovery of cancer rather dramatically changes Ava’s trajectory, but Whitworth is so skilled and nuanced that every turn feels authentic. Watching her transition from essentially stalking Eleanor to becoming her friend, and then ultimately becoming an apologetic ally after Eleanor discovers that Ava is the woman Nathan had been involved with all those years, is a particularly revealing demonstration of just how talented this actor is.

Different Words for Happiness is a fascinating look at the relationship between two women and the man they share. Watching these three people expose themselves, along with the emotionally challenging circumstances in which they find themselves, makes for an evocative theatrical experience. It left me wondering how I might have reacted in each of their places—and feeling fortunate that I haven't had to face any of their dilemmas. And lucky, too, that Katie Kleiger has brought these characters to us. Baltimore and Everyman Theatre are all the better for it.

Different Words for Happiness runs until November 15 at Everyman Theatre, 315 W. Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201. For tickets and information, visit Everyman Theatre’s website.

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