Rep Stage Returns Live and In Person Next Month With THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC) returns with live, in-person performances of Tennessee Williams' production, "The Glass Menagerie," directed by Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch.

"To say that I am overwhelmed with emotion in being able to produce again would be an understatement," said Ritsch. "I want to thank every one of our patrons and artists for their patience, grace and generosity during our pause. We welcome you back with open hearts and the excitement of bringing you live, in-person theatre once again."

Ritsch has chosen a diverse cast to tell this story. "My two main interests of exploration with this production are memory and family. I was interested in what memory looks like, especially in the context of Williams' longing for 'poetic imagination,' as well as taking the image of family and expanding that image, especially from how it has historically been presented in this play."

Tickets are now on sale. "The Glass Menagerie" opens April 28, 2022, with a limited run through May 15, 2022, in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC's campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors and military, and $15 students with current ID. Thursday performances are $15. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person, call 443-518-1500 ext. 0, or email boxoffice@howardcc.edu.