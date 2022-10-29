Photos: Baltimore Center Stage Welcomes Community For KERPLUNK! Art Making Workshop

Baltimore Center Stage partnered with Creative Alliance to host a complimentary drop-in Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshop, part of the theater's Best of BCS Weekend. Families and crafters of all ages were welcomed to The Deering Lobby to create a variety of free projects while being introduced to Baltimore Center Stage.

Check out photos from the event below!

The workshop was part of the Best of BCS Weekend, four days of activities and festivities that amplify BCS' commitment to hosting and supporting local organizations that center partnership, conversation, civic participation and community. Other activities include special performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Blaq Pride Community Night, and special discount tickets to the Baltimore premiere of Ain't No Mo'.

Photo Credit: Bryan Buttler