Photos: Baltimore Center Stage Welcomes Community For KERPLUNK! Art Making Workshop

The workshop was part of the Best of BCS Weekend.

Oct. 29, 2022  

Baltimore Center Stage partnered with Creative Alliance to host a complimentary drop-in Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshop, part of the theater's Best of BCS Weekend. Families and crafters of all ages were welcomed to The Deering Lobby to create a variety of free projects while being introduced to Baltimore Center Stage.

Check out photos from the event below!

The workshop was part of the Best of BCS Weekend, four days of activities and festivities that amplify BCS' commitment to hosting and supporting local organizations that center partnership, conversation, civic participation and community. Other activities include special performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Blaq Pride Community Night, and special discount tickets to the Baltimore premiere of Ain't No Mo'.

Photo Credit: Bryan Buttler

New Films on Baltimore COVID-19 Vaccination to Premiere Next Week Photo
New Films on Baltimore COVID-19 Vaccination to Premiere Next Week
This November, Black Public Media (BPM) will present the world premieres of short films promoting adult vaccination in Baltimore's Black community, hard-hit by COVID-19. The films, produced with $120,000 in grants the national nonprofit awarded to two filmmaking teams, will screen at various community events in Baltimore. 
Howard County High School Seniors: Apply Now For Howard County Arts Councils 2023 Arts Sch Photo
Howard County High School Seniors: Apply Now For Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship Program
The Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship application is now available for Howard County high school seniors planning to pursue higher education in the arts.    
Maryland Ensemble Theatres Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN Photo
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS
Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart?
Stand Up, Dress Up And Show Up For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At DoodleHATCH in Columbia Photo
Stand Up, Dress Up And Show Up For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At DoodleHATCH in Columbia
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, book, lyrics and music by Richard O'Brien, is his homage to B movies of horror and science fiction. This fantastical romp of a musical is packed with archetypal characters, hackneyed tropes and references that should have no resonance with contemporary youth. It's been a cult favorite for its entire half-century existence.

