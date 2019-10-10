Photo Flash: First Look at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN at Baltimore Stage

The new play THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN starts previews tomorrow at Baltimore Center Stage. The new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, and choreographed by Millicent Marie Johnnie is a co-production with Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage.

Get a first look in the photos below!

The cast is led by Jerome Preston Bates (American Son), Brandon Dion Gregory ("Let the Church Say Amen") Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Reynaldo Piniella (The Death of the Last Black Man), Ryan Jamaal Swain (FX's "Pose"), Jody Reynard (Summer), Garrett Turner (Half Time). They are joined by dancers Ashley Pierre-Louis and Hollie E. Wright with DJ Chesney Snow (In Transit).

Thoughts of a Colored Man will play Syracuse Stage from September 4 through September 22 and then will play Baltimore Center Stage from October 10 through November 10.

As the sun rises on an ordinary day in New York, seven men are about to discover the extraordinary. Written by Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends language, music, and dance into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st Century. Set over a single day, this richly theatrical mosaic goes beyond the rhythms of the basketball court and the boisterousness of the barbershop. It sheds brilliant light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves. And what they reveal are the deeply human hopes, dreams, fears, and sensitivities of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Ain't Too Proud), costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk® Award winner Toni- Leslie James (Come From Away) and Devario D. Simmons (In The Next Room at Theatre VCU), lighting design by Ryan O'Gara (A Night with Janis Joplin national tour), projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel (Newsies), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Fires in the Mirror at Signature Theatre Company). Calleri Casting serve as casting directors for the production.





