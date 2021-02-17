Other Voices Theatre Returns To The Stage With NUNSENSE

With Covid -19 closing indoor gatherings last year, Other Voices Theatre got creative to continue performing. To keep actors and audience members safe, they moved performances to the parking lot of The Performing Arts Factory with Free Socially Distanced Drive-In Cabarets in July, August, September, October and December of 2020.

Other Voices Theatre will return to indoor performances with the hilarious musical "Nunsense" running May 14 -23. Audience size will be limited and all CDC Safety Covid protocols will be followed.

Auditions for Nunsense will be Sunday March 7 5:30-8:30 and Monday March 8 7:30-9:30 at The Performing Arts Factory on S. Jefferson St. Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of music; an accompanist will be playing for you. Wear comfortable clothes and be ready to dance. If you have tap shoes please being them!

Casting ages 18+. All roles available with the exception of the role of Mother Superior.

Due to COVID restrictions Other Voices is asking all who wish to audition to sign up for an hourly slot using the following

link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45afa822a0f9c61-ovtauditions

Additionally Other Voices will be requiring everyone to wear a mask throughout their audition and practice social distancing.

The production is Directed by Steve Cairns with Musical Direction by Matthew Dohm

and Choreography by Kiersten Gasemy

If you have any questions, or wish to submit a video audition, please email Steve Cairns at steve@othervoicestheatre.org or go to the website othervoicestheatre.org for more information.