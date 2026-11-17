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Maryland Ensemble Theatre will return this holiday season to bring the Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol To life! For the first time ever, MET will be producing this production at both The Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick and The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown. Performances will take place at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, MD, from December 4–6, and at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD, from December 11–13.

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present & Future, and Tiny Tim will transport audiences to Victorian England as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his miserly ways and embraces the true spirit of Christmas.

The production team features Julie Herber (Director), Devin Gaither (Stage Manager), and Rebecca Carroll (Assistant Stage Manager). The adult cast features Tad Janes (Scrooge), Jeremy Myers (Bob Cratchit), Lisa Burl (Mrs. Cratchit), Gené Fouché (Ghost of Christmas Past), Jack Evans (Ghost of Christmas Present), Sean Byrne (Fred/Young Scrooge), James McGarvey (Jacob Marley), Lena Janes (Belle), Jennifer Pagano (Adult Swing), and Bill Dennison (Adult Swing).

The junior cast features Hannah Blue and Finley Biggs-Morris (Tiny Tim), Jeremie Bruneau and Colin Wittich (Boy Scrooge), Rosie Nunn and Caia Brusoe (Fan), Eliza Wood and Matlyn Rhoads (Belinda Cratchit), Sophia Mordkofsky and Ember Pak (Ella Rose Cratchit), Will Pullen and Carter Hammock (Peter Cratchit), Lucy Foster and Searlait Hoyt (Martha Cratchit), Paxton Diggs and Rhys Berg (Turkey Boy/Child #1/Child #2), Reilly Nunn and Sofia Rosales (Caroler/Child #1), and Liz Bitto and Hazel Pak (Junior Ensemble Captains).

The junior ensemble features Izzy Wood, Tommy Monaco, Jolie Abreu, Ripley Damanti, Ella Hebert, Nicolette (Nico) Harris, Tessa Salamone, Caroline Smithhisler, Norah Buchanan, and Akhira Chittibomma.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 6% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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