"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Stage A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Weinberg Center and Maryland Theatre
Performances will take place at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, MD, from December 4–6, and at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD, from December 11–13.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre will return this holiday season to bring the Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol To life! For the first time ever, MET will be producing this production at both The Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick and The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown. Performances will take place at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, MD, from December 4–6, and at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD, from December 11–13.
The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present & Future, and Tiny Tim will transport audiences to Victorian England as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his miserly ways and embraces the true spirit of Christmas.
The production team features Julie Herber (Director), Devin Gaither (Stage Manager), and Rebecca Carroll (Assistant Stage Manager). The adult cast features Tad Janes (Scrooge), Jeremy Myers (Bob Cratchit), Lisa Burl (Mrs. Cratchit), Gené Fouché (Ghost of Christmas Past), Jack Evans (Ghost of Christmas Present), Sean Byrne (Fred/Young Scrooge), James McGarvey (Jacob Marley), Lena Janes (Belle), Jennifer Pagano (Adult Swing), and Bill Dennison (Adult Swing).
The junior cast features Hannah Blue and Finley Biggs-Morris (Tiny Tim), Jeremie Bruneau and Colin Wittich (Boy Scrooge), Rosie Nunn and Caia Brusoe (Fan), Eliza Wood and Matlyn Rhoads (Belinda Cratchit), Sophia Mordkofsky and Ember Pak (Ella Rose Cratchit), Will Pullen and Carter Hammock (Peter Cratchit), Lucy Foster and Searlait Hoyt (Martha Cratchit), Paxton Diggs and Rhys Berg (Turkey Boy/Child #1/Child #2), Reilly Nunn and Sofia Rosales (Caroler/Child #1), and Liz Bitto and Hazel Pak (Junior Ensemble Captains).
The junior ensemble features Izzy Wood, Tommy Monaco, Jolie Abreu, Ripley Damanti, Ella Hebert, Nicolette (Nico) Harris, Tessa Salamone, Caroline Smithhisler, Norah Buchanan, and Akhira Chittibomma.
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