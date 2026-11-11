My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
MET to Stage THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! Through December 20
Julie Herber directs and choreographs the production, with Caleb Griffith, Jeremy Myers and Molly Parchment in lead roles.
This holiday season, Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUNCompany invites audiences to follow Mo Willems' beloved literary characters on a wonderful and wacky musical holiday adventure! From the page to the stage, The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! will run from November 28th through December 20th at Maryland Ensemble Theatre.
What is the true meaning of the holiday season? Is it riding on a sleigh? Is it throwing the biggest party ever? Is it receiving the greatest gifts? Or perhaps is it something much more?
The production is directed by MET Associate Artistic Director & FUNCompany Artistic Director Julie Herber*, who also serves as the Choreographer.
'Who doesn't love The Pigeon? What I adore about Mo Willems and his stories is that he never talks down to children. His characters have wonderfully imperfect ways of navigating the world. The show is filled with so much humor, but also a lot of heart. Pigeon, Gerald, Piggie and the Squirrels bring big personalities, big feelings, and even bigger fun to this big-time holiday extravaganza! We're so delighted to bring families together to laugh, celebrate these lovable characters, and experience the magic of live theatre here at MET.' - Julie Herber
The cast features Caleb Griffith as The Pigeon, Jeremy Myers* as Elephant Gerald, and Molly Parchment* as Piggie. Joined by Karli Cole*, Joe Waeyaert*, Jennifer Pagano*, and Mallorie Stern*. Alex Ramos*, Ivey Hicks*, and Bryant Gutknecht serve as swings.
Behind the scenes, Music Director Angelica Ramos* brings these terrific tunes to life! Scenic designer David DiFalco* and Props/Puppets Designer Olivia Pietanza* help bring Mo Willems' characters to the stage. The production team also includes Stage Manager/Sound Designer Shayden Jamison*, Costume Designers Judy Harkins and Elizabeth Tringali, and Lighting Designer Cody James*.
With its silly songs, heartwarming messages, and goofy antics, The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! offers young audiences—and the grown-ups accompanying them—a chance to celebrate the holiday season with a whimsical musical that will get your pigeon toes a tappin'!
* denotes a MET Ensemble Member
SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Dates: Saturdays & Sundays, Nov. 28th - Dec. 20th
Time: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre – 31 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Tickets: $17-$20 each (Limited number of Pay What You Will tickets starting at $10)
Available online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office: Tues–Fri: 10 am-6 pm, and one hour before showtime.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Almost, Maine
Live Arts Maryland (1/15-2/07)
|
Beethoven's 5th
Church of the Redeemer (11/15-11/15)
|
The 39 Steps
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (5/21-6/13)
|
McDaniel for the Holidays
McDaniel College (11/15-11/15)
|
The Dinner Detective Baltimore True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (11/14-11/14)
|
Godspell
Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall (3/05-3/21)
|
The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/28-12/20)
|
Classic Theatre of Maryland presents "A CHRISTMAS CAROL"
Classic Theatre of Maryland (12/03-1/03)
|
Classic Theatre of Maryland presents "DAMES AT SEA"
Classic Theatre of Maryland (4/29-5/16)
|
Student African Drum Ensembles
McDaniel College (12/01-12/01)