MET to Stage THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! Through December 20

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This holiday season, Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUNCompany invites audiences to follow Mo Willems' beloved literary characters on a wonderful and wacky musical holiday adventure! From the page to the stage, The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! will run from November 28th through December 20th at Maryland Ensemble Theatre.

What is the true meaning of the holiday season? Is it riding on a sleigh? Is it throwing the biggest party ever? Is it receiving the greatest gifts? Or perhaps is it something much more?

The production is directed by MET Associate Artistic Director & FUNCompany Artistic Director Julie Herber*, who also serves as the Choreographer.

'Who doesn't love The Pigeon? What I adore about Mo Willems and his stories is that he never talks down to children. His characters have wonderfully imperfect ways of navigating the world. The show is filled with so much humor, but also a lot of heart. Pigeon, Gerald, Piggie and the Squirrels bring big personalities, big feelings, and even bigger fun to this big-time holiday extravaganza! We're so delighted to bring families together to laugh, celebrate these lovable characters, and experience the magic of live theatre here at MET.' - Julie Herber

The cast features Caleb Griffith as The Pigeon, Jeremy Myers* as Elephant Gerald, and Molly Parchment* as Piggie. Joined by Karli Cole*, Joe Waeyaert*, Jennifer Pagano*, and Mallorie Stern*. Alex Ramos*, Ivey Hicks*, and Bryant Gutknecht serve as swings.

Behind the scenes, Music Director Angelica Ramos* brings these terrific tunes to life! Scenic designer David DiFalco* and Props/Puppets Designer Olivia Pietanza* help bring Mo Willems' characters to the stage. The production team also includes Stage Manager/Sound Designer Shayden Jamison*, Costume Designers Judy Harkins and Elizabeth Tringali, and Lighting Designer Cody James*.

With its silly songs, heartwarming messages, and goofy antics, The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! offers young audiences—and the grown-ups accompanying them—a chance to celebrate the holiday season with a whimsical musical that will get your pigeon toes a tappin'!

* denotes a MET Ensemble Member

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Dates: Saturdays & Sundays, Nov. 28th - Dec. 20th

Time: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre – 31 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD

Tickets: $17-$20 each (Limited number of Pay What You Will tickets starting at $10)

Available online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office: Tues–Fri: 10 am-6 pm, and one hour before showtime.

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